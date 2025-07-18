National Football League 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to defend their NFC South crown after finishing 10–7 in 2024, winning the division, but falling 23–20 to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. As Tampa Bay aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Buccaneers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

What’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ceiling with Baker Mayfield at QB? | The Facility

How will the Buccaneers do this season?

Greg Auman predicts that the Bucs will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Auman:

"The Bucs seek their fifth straight NFC South title, having never done so in back-to-back years in their history before that. This could be the easiest path to a home playoff game since 2021, when they went 13-4 and won the division by four games. Can the offense stay a top-five unit while adjusting to a fourth different offensive coordinator in four years? Can the defense get back to form just by staying healthy after a nasty 2024? Those are the two biggest question marks, as the offense returns nearly intact and the rest of the division leans on young and unproven quarterbacks."

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more