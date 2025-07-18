National Football League
bucs preseason
National Football League

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to defend their NFC South crown after finishing 10–7 in 2024, winning the division, but falling 23–20 to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. As Tampa Bay aims to push deeper into the postseason in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Buccaneers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

What’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ceiling with Baker Mayfield at QB? | The Facility

What’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ceiling with Baker Mayfield at QB? | The Facility

How will the Buccaneers do this season?

Greg Auman predicts that the Bucs will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Auman:

"The Bucs seek their fifth straight NFC South title, having never done so in back-to-back years in their history before that. This could be the easiest path to a home playoff game since 2021, when they went 13-4 and won the division by four games. Can the offense stay a top-five unit while adjusting to a fourth different offensive coordinator in four years? Can the defense get back to form just by staying healthy after a nasty 2024? Those are the two biggest question marks, as the offense returns nearly intact and the rest of the division leans on young and unproven quarterbacks."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes