2025 NFL Preseason Odds: How Will Shedeur Sanders, Notable Rookies Fare?

NFL preseason games give coaching staffs the chance to decide which players will make their 53-man rosters at the end of August — and that includes the rookies.

And there are a few notable rookies that bettors are eyeing as preseason kicks off.

There's Shedeur Sanders, who infamously dropped to the draft's fifth round after months of being projected as the potential No. 1 pick.

You also have Sanders' Colorado teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman.

Will Shedeur Sanders put up big numbers during the 2025 NFL preseason for the Browns?

Ashton Jeanty led college football in rushing last season and is another name that comes to mind, and there's also Abdul Carter, the Penn State standout who led FBS in tackles for loss in 2024.

How will each of them fare in their teams' exhibition games over the next several weeks?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31.

Shedeur Sanders (Browns) Specials

To throw for 300+ total passing yards in the preseason: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

To have 2+ passing TDs in the preseason: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

To have 3+ passing TDs in the preseason: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

To have 1+ passing TDs in each of the Browns' preseason games (3): +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

To throw for 500+ total passing yards in the preseason: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: Sanders will compete for the starting position in a crowded Cleveland QB room that includes veterans Joe Flacco and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

Travis Hunter (Jaguars) Specials

To record 1+ defensive interceptions in the preseason: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

To record 1+ defensive interception and score 1+ TDs in the preseason: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

To score 2+ TDs in the preseason: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

To score 3+ TDs in the preseason: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

To score 1+ TDs in each of the Jaguars' preseason games (3): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

What to know: Hunter was a standout at Colorado, playing both cornerback and receiver. However, it's still unclear on which side of the ball Jacksonville will use him most.

Which side of the ball will see the most Travis Hunter action during the 2025 NFL preseason?

Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) Specials

To record 100+ total rushing yards in the preseason: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

To score 2+ TDs in the preseason: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

To record 150+ total rushing yards in the preseason: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

To score 3+ TDs in the preseason: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

To score 1+ TDs in each of the Raiders' preseason games (3): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. He was the runner-up for the Heisman, receiving 309 first-place votes. He also won the Doak Walker Award for being the nation's top running back last season.

Abdul Carter (Giants) Specials

To record 2+ sacks in the preseason: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

To record 3+ sacks in the preseason: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

To record 1+ sacks in each of the Giants' preseason games (3): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

To record 4+ sacks in the preseason: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

What to know: Carter was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound linebacker was drafted third.

