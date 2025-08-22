National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Two Rookies Whose Player Props are Worth Wagering Now Published Aug. 22, 2025 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Steelers and the Titans both have rookies on their squads that have me eyeing the player prop market.

For Pittsburgh, I'm looking at Kaleb Johnson. On the Titans side, I'm watching the No. 1 pick Cam Ward.

I've got some thoughts — and, of course, some wagers — on why I think each of them will eclipse their respective markets.

Let's get into it.

Kaleb Johnson Over 725.5 rushing yards

The Steelers' third-round pick is poised to have a big rookie season in the Black and Yellow.

While technically not the starting running back on the depth chart, I’m wagering that he’s going to take a bulk of the rushes for the Steelers this season.

Last year, the Steelers gave 263 rushing attempts to Najee Harris and 120 attempts to Jaylen Warren, who is the listed starter right now.

Quite simply, Johnson is a better player than Warren.

Johnson is bigger, faster and stronger. He’s able to break more tackles than Warren, who continues to profile as a third-down back and an above-average backup to Johnson.

If Johnson can get 200 carries, he will average more than four yards a carry to get over 725.5.

The Steelers want to control the line of scrimmage by running the football. Their offensive line has improved this offseason, with their center and right guard into their second season. Troy Fautanu will play right tackle and Broderick Jones is at left.

It’s a servicable line that can open up holes for Johnson.

PICK: Kaleb Johnson (-105) Over 725.5 rushing yards

Will Cam Ward pass for more than 3,200.5 yards in his rookie season?

Cam Ward over 3200.5 passing yards

This number feels low for a quarterback who’s starting Week 1 and figures to be behind in a bunch of games.

Ward was drafted first overall and has been the Titans' starter since he got to Nashville. He’s not a finished product and there’s going to be some uneven play this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re going to have to ride the wave for this Over.

Assuming Ward plays all 17 games, he’d need to average just a tick under 189 yards per game.

The Titans have a decent receiver core and an improved offensive line under an excellent offensive line coach in Bill Callahan. The running backs are excellent in the screen game, which can bring Ward some extra yardage.

The Titans will often be playing catch-up and that adds extra opportunity for Ward to rack up passing yardage.

Also worth noting for reference: Mason Rudolph played in eight games for the Titans last season and averaged 191.3 passing yards. So it was done last season with a competent quarterback. And Ward is far better than Rudolph.

PICK: Cam Ward Over 3200.5 passing yards

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share