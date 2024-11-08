National Football League 2024 NFL odds: AFC North sees huge shift after Thursday night result Updated Nov. 8, 2024 3:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Heading into the 2024 season, the Ravens were the favorites to win the AFC North at +110, with the Bengals just behind them at +180. The Browns were tabbed at +600 followed by the Steelers at +1100.

Ten weeks into the season, a lot has changed.

Entering this week, Baltimore was a -185 favorite to win the division after a strong 6-3 start, followed by the Steelers at +200 after a surprising 6-2 start. The Bengals sat in third at +900 with a 4-5 record, followed by the Browns who are all but guaranteed to not have a chance at the division crown at 2-7.

But in this week's Thursday night football matchup, it was a clash between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow— and it did not disappoint.

The two quarterbacks combined for eight touchdown passes and over 700 yards passing, with Ja'Marr Chase hauling in 264 receiving yards and three touchdown catches for the Bengals.

Cincinnati scored with 38 seconds left in the game with a chance to tie it up with an extra point, but Zac Taylor decided to go for two to try and end the game in regulation.

The Bengals would fail to convert, giving the Ravens a one-point win.

Let's take a look at how the odds have changed after Baltimore's 35-34 win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

ODDS TO WIN AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cleveland Browns: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

In summary, Baltimore's odds to win the division shortened from -185 to -300 after Thursday's result, while Cincinnati's lengthened immensely— going from +900 to +3500. While the division title might be out of reach, the playoffs aren't totally out of the question. Three teams did make the playoffs last year after a 4-6 start (Rams, Packers, Buccaneers).

Cincinnati is currently +135 to make the playoffs and -160 to miss.

