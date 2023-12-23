Teams that score 60-points lose next game; Can Raiders reverse trend against Chiefs? Published Dec. 23, 2023 4:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there a 60-point curse in the NFL?

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 on Dec. 14, becoming the third team since 2003 to score more than 60 points in a game.

But, a peculiar thing happened to those other two teams that broke the 60-point barrier.

Let's dive into the odds and numbers.

The previous two teams that scored 60 points lost their next games and didn't cover against the spread (ATS).

Can the Raiders reverse that trend at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas?

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich said the double-digit point spread raises a red flag.

"The Raiders just scored 63 points last Thursday, and now they're catching 10 [points]," Sammy P said. "If that doesn't raise your eyebrows as a sports bettor, I don't know what to tell you.

"K.C. wins big."

Chiefs underrated with a 9-5 record entering Week 16?

Let's look at how the previous 60-point teams fared in their following games:

New Orleans Saints (2011)

The Saints beat the visiting Indianapolis Colts 62-7 on Oct. 23, 2011.

Drew Brees was 31-for-35 passing for 325 yards and five touchdowns.

The Saints then lost at the St. Louis Rams 31-21 on Oct. 30.

New Orleans was a 13.5-point favorite as the Rams entered the game 0-6.

Miami Dolphins (2023)

The Dolphins beat the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sept. 24 as Miami scored the most points in a game since 1966.

Coach Mike McDaniel elected to take a knee instead of kicking a field goal that would've set the NFL regular-season record for most points scored in a game. Washington beat the New York Giants 72-41 in 1966.

The following week, the Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 48-20.

Buffalo was a 3-point favorite going into that game.

