Klay Thompson spends weekend rooting for Trayce, Dodgers

Warriors star and Bay Area legend Klay Thompson rooted against his local baseball club over the weekend — but for good reason.

Thompson's younger brother, Trayce, is an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series this past weekend, and the elder Thompson was loving it.

Trayce actually had a couple of key moments in the series. In the first game on Thursday, he notched two extra-base hits. His double in the second inning got the Dodgers on the board first and his eighth-inning triple tied the game, 6-6.

Klay, who, of course, makes up half of the "Splash Brothers," made an appropriate comparison between him and his brother following the clutch hit.

Two batters later, Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer that gave the Dodgers a 9-6 lead.

After a quiet middle two games of the series, Trayce had another two-hit game on Sunday. He had an RBI single in the third and in the seventh, he extended the Dodgers' lead to 7-4 with an RBI double.

Trayce might have been fueled a bit more on Sunday, as Klay was in attendance at Dodger Stadium. And not only was Klay at the ballpark, but he was also really enjoying himself.

In the sixth inning, NBC Sports Bay Area caught Thompson chugging down a beer. Thompson recorded himself as he did it, too, later posting the video on his Instagram story.

"Champs baby … Ahh, man I love baseball season," Thompson said in the video.

When his brother hit the RBI double in the seventh, Klay certainly looked like his biggest fan, as he danced, high-fived fans, and jumped around to celebrate his brother's hit — right behind the Giants dugout.

Klay also had some fun with the fans on Sunday, signing a captain's hat (Klay has chronicled his boating trips on social media in recent months).

There was also another exchange with the fans, which apparently prompted Thompson to count out the number of titles he's won (four) and smile.

The four-time champ is a beloved figure in the Bay Area, and he recently had a few viral moments with Warriors fans at their latest championship parade in June, high-fiving fans so much at one point during the festivities that he lost one of his championship rings.

Even as he was rooting for the Giants' biggest rivals on Sunday, the Giants' TV broadcasting booth showed appreciation for Thompson.

"Nobody enjoys life the way that Klay Thompson does," one of the announcers said on the broadcast.

Thompson also got a shot to impersonate his younger brother following Sunday's game. He caught a ball in left field before tossing it back to the infield.

As for the baseball-playing Thompson, he's started to establish himself as a platoon player for the Dodgers.

Trayce, who's spent much of the previous five seasons bouncing between the minors and the majors, is hitting .284 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games since Los Angeles traded for him back in June.

