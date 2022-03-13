Kevin Durant shines with 53-point game in Nets' victory over Knicks

Brooklyn Nets
1 hour ago

Kevin Durant is unstoppable. 

The 33-year-old proved it with a dominant 53-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets' 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. 

Durant was on fire from start to finish, hitting 19 of his 37 shots and shooting near perfect at the free-throw line (11 of 12). He added nine assists and six rebounds in the win. It was Durant's 60th 40-point performance of his career.

He joins Jayson Tatum and LeBron James as one of three players with multiple 50-point games this season.

Durant showed out in front of a packed crowd at Barclays Center — which included teammate Kyrie Irving, who attended the game but can't suit up for the Nets because of New York's private-sector mandate for unvaccinated people.

Durant drew praise from the around the league after Sunday's game, with many players and sports personalities taking to social media to celebrate his 53-point outing.

