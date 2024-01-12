National Basketball Association Clippers will reportedly host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at new arena Published Jan. 12, 2024 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The LA Clippers are nearing an agreement with the NBA to host the 2026 All-Star Weekend at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday.

The Intuit Dome is set to open its doors ahead of the 2024-25 season. Ground broke on the arena in 2021. The Clippers currently play at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings are also contracted to play.

Los Angeles last hosted NBA All-Star Weekend in 2018 at Crypto.com Arena, which at the time was called Staples Center. Los Angeles has hosted All-Star Weekend six other times, more than any city in the league.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Indianapolis, followed by the 2025 All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Clippers governor Steve Ballmer will host a press conference Tuesday to make the news official, according to ESPN.

