Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reportedly suffered torn meniscus in right knee

Kawhi Leonard's knee injury seems to be more serious than originally thought.

The LA Clippers star forward has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Leonard suffered what the team called a knee sprain in the Clippers' Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns, but played two days later in Game 2 before missing the remainder of the first-round series.

"He's definitely hurt," Clippers coach Ty Lue told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Game 5, which the Suns won to clinch the series. "It's not load management where he's taking time off. He's shown in his past that he's played through injuries in the playoffs. If it's something he can't play through, then it has to be pretty serious."

Lue also mentioned on Monday that there was a "possibility" that Leonard could play Tuesday. Of course, that didn't happen, and the Clippers fell to the Suns 136-130 to end the series.

Prior to the injury, Leonard scored 38 points in Game 1 to lead the Clippers to a 115-110 victory. Playing through injury, he had 31 points in Game 2.

Leonard has been hounded by injuries the past handful of seasons. He missed the majority of the 2017-18 season, his final year with the Spurs, due to a quadriceps injury. That injury led the Raptors to load manage Leonard the following season en route to winning a title.

Leonard remained relatively healthy throughout much of his first two seasons in Los Angeles. But during the 2021 playoffs, he suffered a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee, forcing him to miss the Clippers' Western Conference finals loss to the Suns that season.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Leonard returned to action at the start of the 2022-23 season. The Clippers ramped Leonard back up, which allowed him to regain his top form as the season progressed, scoring 27.1 points per game following the All-Star break.

