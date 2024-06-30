National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Chris Paul reportedly signing one-year, $11 million deal with Spurs
Updated Jun. 30, 2024 8:47 p.m. ET
Chris Paul is teaming up with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports. Paul's new deal is for one year and $11 million, according to a report from ESPN.
Paul, 39, became an unrestricted free agent on Sunday after being waived by the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors acquired Paul from the Washington Wizards in July 2023 for a package headlined by Jordan Poole. Paul made 58 appearances for the Warriors last season, including 18 starts, and averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
The Warriors will still pay the $30 million owed to Paul for the 2024-25 campaign.
This is a developing story.
