How to win $10,000 on Clint's NASCAR Stage 2 contest at Richmond

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The superspeedways — with their incredible speeds, high-banking corners and imposing locales such as Daytona, Indianapolis and Talladega – were always the attention-getters.

But most drivers grew up on short tracks such as Richmond, where they rode bumper-to-bumper through tight passages in "The Bullring."

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race heads to Virginia’s capital for the Toyota Owners 400, and the Richmond Raceway features several drivers hoping to break through and win their first race of the 2021 NASCAR season (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

The Sunday race is a great time to get involved in FOX Super 6's Stage 2 contest. If you can guess the right answer to all six questions for Sunday's race, you can win $10,000 of Clint Bowyer's money.

Here’s a look at some of the questions for Sunday’s race:

Of these top short-track drivers, who will have the best finishing position in Stage 2?

The choices: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson

Hamlin, Larson and Blaney have all posted three stage wins this year, but Hamlin has led the most laps of anyone on the circuit heading into the weekend, with 487 in eight starts. That's the reason he’s atop the NASCAR standings by 76 points over Truex, who has two race wins but only one stage win. At Richmond, Hamlin has three wins and 13 top-5 finishes. He is still the best pick to win this, even with his goose egg in the win column.

Of these drivers, who will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2?

The choices: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski

These are three of the fastest ever to win at Richmond. Keselowski won last year’s race with an average of 101.868. Busch won in 2018 with a 103.152 average, and Harvick took two races that were slower. All of them know how to slide their way into contention at Richmond.

How many cautions will there be by the end of Stage 2?

The choices: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 or more

Of the past 14 races at Richmond in the Cup Series, only one had double figures in cautions: the remarkable 16 cautions in the September 2016 race won by Hamlin. That said, those 14 races have posted an average of 6.7 cautions. In other words, yellow flags will fly Sunday.

Which of the four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers will finish in the top five of Stage 2?

The choices: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, more than one, none

As stated, we’re pretty comfortable with Hamlin’s chances to have a good run Sunday. The question is if a second person will also. After Truex’s second win last week at Martinsville, he would appear to be a good pick. More than one is the likely play here.

Which manufacturer will have the most cars in the top 10 of Stage 2?

The choices: Toyota, Chevy, Ford, tie

Toyota cars have won seven of the past 10 races at Richmond. They have the same number of wins as Ford on the circuit this year. Hamlin and Truex are likely to be in the top 10, and both drive Toyotas. We’ll take the history on this one.

Which team will have the most drivers in the top five of Stage 2?

The choices: Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, tie

Having Hamlin and Truex would seem to give Joe Gibbs Racing an edge here. But don’t rule out the fact that the next five spots are all Penske (two) or Hendrick (three).

