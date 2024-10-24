NASCAR Cup Series Tony Stewart: SHR shutdown right move but feels 'more bitter than sweet' Published Oct. 24, 2024 10:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tony Stewart went to the Stewart-Haas Racing shop a couple of weeks ago and saw as many people as he could a month before the team shuts down.

"Knowing that when I left the building there, here’s some of those people I've known for 16 years, and I may never, ever see them again, unfortunately," Stewart said on "Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour" podcast. "I don't know that it's even bittersweet. It's more bitter than sweet, I feel like. It's a tough decision.

"But, you know, things in life change. Your priorities change and variables outside of your control change as well."

In a pair of interviews with FOX Sports last week, one with Harvick on his podcast and another with FOX Sports Digital, Stewart talked about his rookie season in an NHRA top fuel dragster (we’ll write more on that in a couple of weeks) as well as the final weeks of SHR.

Stewart was given half of Haas CNC Racing prior to the 2009 season to form Stewart-Haas Racing. A two-time Cup champion at the time, Stewart left Joe Gibbs Racing for the opportunity to co-own a team. The idea was he could help bring experienced racing administrators as well as attract people willing to work for the organization.

In its 16 seasons, SHR has won 70 Cup races, including Cup titles in 2011 with Stewart and 2014 with Kevin Harvick.

Stewart thinks back to winning the all-star race in 2009 as the pivotal moment that has guided him the last 16 years through the end of his Cup career in 2016 and the seasons that followed.

"There were crew guys there that literally were in tears, and it really caught me off-guard," Stewart said about the all-star win. "I just didn't expect to see that. And it was people that had been with the Haas organization before I'd got there and worked on different teams that had never won a race, and here we are winning our first race as an organization.

"And what I realized for the first time since I had started Stewart-Haas and become a part of that, it wasn't about me anymore. It was about sitting there enjoying watching these guys that were so overwhelmed and overjoyed with winning a race that it brought tears to their eyes. And it was like, ‘This is way bigger than anything that has to do with me. This is about all of us and what we can accomplish together.’"

It was with that mindset that Stewart, facing significant sponsorship and manufacturer-support challenges, opted to get out of NASCAR Cup ownership. Gene Haas will keep one of the four Cup cars and both Xfinity programs and operate it as a new organization, Haas Factory Team. The team told employees at the end of May it would cease operations, impacting more than 300 employees (some employees could return with Haas Factory Team).

"The reason we did the announcement early in the season was to try to take care of all of our people," Stewart said. "I got so blamed for people losing their jobs. Well, there's companies left and right that shut down. Look at COVID [in 2020] — how many people had to shut down? Nobody was screaming about how employees weren't taken care of and what it did to their families.

"We did what we did to take care of our people, and we created great severance packages for them to take care of them and their families. ... I would say over 80 percent of the employees at SHR have found homes for next year."

Stewart, who owns his NHRA team and sprint-car teams, said 16 years as a race team in one series is a solid run.

"The bashing I got online and on social media was very unjust through the process," Stewart said. "It's easy to sit on your ass, on a chair, on your couch in your mom's house and sit there and tell us how we're doing it wrong. But nobody can seem to sit there and come in on Monday morning and tell us how to do it right.

"I feel like our group did a great job of taking care of our people the best that we could, and with the right intentions and with the attitude of our employees came first — and that's what the focus has been this year, is making sure that we do everything to take care of our employees in a season that's a transition year for everybody."

Even with the transition, Chase Briscoe won at Darlington to make the playoffs in SHR’s final hurrah. It snapped a 73-race winless streak for the organization.

"Obviously, for the building, the last couple years have been a huge struggle, and just trying to get a car in the winner’s circle again was tough," Stewart said. "But to see Chase get that done at Darlington and win a crown jewel race and get himself in the playoffs, that was a huge boost for the building."

Stewart said he didn’t know that the charter situation would lead to such angst between teams and owners over the summer, but watching 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports sue NASCAR is something he is glad he doesn’t have to be involved with as a Cup team owner.

"With their battle with NASCAR and the direction that things are going, it's not a direction that I want to be a part of," Stewart said on the Harvick podcast. "This is the right time. This was never a part of a master plan.

"But as this year has gone on, this has become very clear that this is the right time for me to get out of the sport. There’s things that I see that I definitely don't like. And I'm happy doing the stuff I'm doing now. I've always been somebody that's ran all kinds of different series."

Stewart indicated the challenges of piecing together several sponsorships for one car and not having other companies to create enough business-to-business relationships was just too much for SHR to try to operate a successful team on the track. Stewart said he had a lot of respect for the NASCAR-owning France family and was appreciative of the opportunities he had racing the greats Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace and Harvick among them.

"The sport's going to be healthy, it's going to survive," Stewart said. "It always has. It always will. But I'm happy at this point in my life to make this change. ... It wasn't that way at the beginning of the year.

"We had different reasons for why we had to shut down at the end of the season, but as time has gone on and watching the owners and NASCAR fight and just the chaos that's going on over there, I'm fine being done with this at the end of the year."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal.

