Cup Series South Point 400: How to win $1,000 for free with Super 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Everyone goes to Las Vegas with hopes of breaking the bank. Some hit the jackpot. Some go home with nothing.

And as the NASCAR Cup Series begins the Round of 12 playoff trifecta, several drivers could strike it rich.

Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin all have won playoff races and appear locked into the Round of 8. The bottom six drivers in the standings – Alex Bowman, William Byron, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick – need to make a mark quickly to avoid life on the borderline. And this week’s South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a chance to grab an automatic ticket to the next grouping.

And you can win as well with FOX’s Super 6. Just answer all six questions on Sunday's race correctly, and you could win $1,000. It’s quick, easy and free to play. Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device!

Here are the six questions for Sunday’s race:

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, William Byron, Alex Bowman

Keselowski finished second to Larson in the March race in Sin City. Bell, Byron and Logano also finished in the Top 10 during that race. Byron is the guy who has been the best out of the bunch in the more recent past.

How many Fords will finish in the Top 5 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Penske racers fared well in March at Vegas, placing three Fords in the Top 10. There were four Fords in the Top 10 last year during the playoff race. There’s something about the Vegas track that seems to agree with Fords. Aim high on this number.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott

Elliott has finished 26th, 22nd and 13th at Vegas in his last three races after having some early success in his early efforts in the desert. He is the one most likely to finish back of the pack.

Which Hendrick Motorsports driver will finish in the Top 5 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, More Than One, None

This one should be reclassified as: "Will there be a second car behind Larson in the Top 5 at end of Stage 2?" Larson’s win last week reminds everyone that the title likely goes through him.

Which of these Joe Gibbs drivers will finish with the least amount of points at the end of the race?

The option: Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Tie

The pick here is Bell, who has a seventh-place finish this year at Vegas but has traditionally struggled at the track. Hamlin and Truex are in a good spot moving forward and Busch is racing on his home track.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of the race?

The options: Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, William Byron, Alex Bowman

This is always a tough question to answer. Keselowski has three wins at Vegas, so that may not be a strong bet. Harvick has four Top 10s in five races at Vegas. The one questionable guy is Bell, who is shaky right now in his approach.

Play our NASCAR Super 6 contest for free, and you could win $1,000! Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks now for your chance to win!

Get more from Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.