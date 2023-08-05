NASCAR Cup Series Noah Gragson suspended indefinitely by Legacy Motor Club over social media post Published Aug. 5, 2023 12:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Legacy Motor Club indefinitely suspended driver Noah Gragson over a social media post, replacing him with Josh Berry for the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Gragson, a rookie who has struggled this year and is 33rd in the standings with no top-10 finishes, apologized for his actions. The team nor NASCAR has confirmed a specific reason or post.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson posted on Twitter. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone.

"I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

Legacy Motor Club announced the change less than 90 minutes before practice Saturday at Michigan.

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team," the team said in a statement.

Berry competes full time in the Xfinity Series, where he sits fifth in the standings driving for JR Motorsports. Earlier this season, he served as a reserve driver for Hendrick Motorsports and competed in eight Cup races with one top-five and three top-10s filling in for Chase Elliott (five races) and Alex Bowman (three races) during their injuries.

Because he already has signed with Stewart-Haas Racing, a Ford team, he was not expected to be a fill-in driver for any Chevrolet team the remainder of the year. But Legacy is switching from Chevrolet to Toyota after this season, and with their both having "lame duck" status with Chevrolet allowed Berry to replace Gragson.

The length of Gragson’s suspension was not announced.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

