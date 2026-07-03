NASCAR, New CEO Travel To Washington D.C. To Promote League

Washington, D.C. — Steve O’Donnell, the recently anointed Chief Executive Officer of NASCAR, used one of his favorite — and edgy — lines sitting next to two cabinet members while speaking on a panel on how motorsports impacts the workforce.

"For us, what we call it … I’ll apologize for saying this. But we’re a badass American sport," O’Donnell said.

A fan shouted from the car: "Yeah you are."

This is part of the new role for O’Donnell, who dealt mainly with politicians in NASCAR markets in his role as NASCAR Chief Operating Officer. Now that he is CEO, a position he took over in April, he will be NASCAR’s most forward-facing administrator of the league.

NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell made a trip to D.C. to talk about the importance of motorsports.

Part of being that face is working with the administration of the country.

Sitting with team owner Richard Childress, driver Austin Dillon and Chevrolet’s Jim Campbell, along with Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, it was evident that O'Donnell is the one responsible for delivering NASCAR's vision.

The turnout for a Thursday afternoon event at the Great American State Fair was likely impacted by temperatures that reached over 100 degrees, but the messaging was still important for NASCAR.

"I want everyone to know that NASCAR is open to all. Come out, sample the sport, see what it's all about," O’Donnell told me afterward. "And then the jobs that exist outside of being a racecar driver, there's so many opportunities to be in the sport.

"It doesn't have to be NASCAR. All forms of motorsports — INDYCAR, NHRA, World Outlaws. All kinds of opportunities."

The event took place where grandstands will be in seven weeks for the Freedom 250 INDYCAR race in Washington. The start-finish line will have the backdrop of the U.S. Capitol. The event needed a presidential executive order and commitment from various federal agencies to get the green light.

Relationships with any political administration are important.

Sonderling is an avid motorsports fan, having visited RCR in the past and showing pure joy when telling a story about getting Richard Petty’s autograph. He sees value in the jobs provided by motorsports, especially as a place where people can learn a trade and earn a living.

Generally, motorsports provides a variety of careers, and NASCAR teams like RCR have transitioned over the years. They no longer fabricate Cup cars; they more or less assemble them from body panels and chassis they are issued, so they have become more manufacturing facilities for other entities. RCR has contracts with the Department of Defense to manufacture vehicles in addition to a valve spring shop and its engine business.

Austin Dillon expressed his gratitude for his grandfather, Richard Childress.

"I would say [the expansion is driven by] one thing, and that's Richard Childress," Dillon told me afterward about his 80-year-old grandfather. "He is the Energizer Bunny at his age. He still goes, and he's always looking forward, looking to the next thing.

"And I'm very proud to be a family member, be part of his blood, and just working with him, and understanding why he does certain things. ... I want to carry that on for RCR and keep our company going for as long as possible."

Both NASCAR and INDYCAR had a presence at the fair, with an RCR show car in the North Carolina display and an INDYCAR show car for the upcoming race in a car display.

"It’s important to have relationships with people," O’Donnell told me. "Richard [Childress] asked me if I would come up, participate with the incoming Secretary of Labor and I thought it was a great opportunity to get to know folks, tell the story about NASCAR jobs, innovation, and then be part of the celebration of America 250."