NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400: Byron triumphs

1 hour ago

Saturday brought an action-packed day at the racetrack, and FOX had you covered from start to finish.

Drivers took to Martinsville Speedway for the newly shortened, 210-mile-long Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, the second Cup Series event this month.

Despite Chase Elliott winning the first two stages, William Byron pulled off the win and came out victorious. It was Byron's second win of the year, the first driver to do so.

Here are the top moments from Virginia:

Setting the stage

Drivers took to an 80-lap opening stage a little late — the start time was pushed to allow the track time to dry after some rain and ice and sleet hit the area.

History

Hendrick Motorsports drivers are clearly fond of racing at Martinsville. Leading 10,000 miles at one track is a different level of dominance.

Stage 1 winner

Chase Elliott set the tone early, winning Stage 1 at Martinsville.

Up close and personal

Seeing the action on the track is one thing, but actually being on the track is another. Thanks to Austin Cindric, the fan experience can be as close to the real experience as possible.

Double up

Another stage, another win for Elliott. He was a man on a mission during the first stage, and it was more of the same from him in the second.

Though Elliott won the second stage, Daniel Suarez went for the glory towards the end to try and make up ground on the leader board.

It's getting heated

With the race coming down the home stretch, it's only natural that the competitive juices of the drivers picked up.

We have a winner

Byron stayed the course over the duration of the race, and was ultimately the last driver standing, coming out victorious at Martinsville.

