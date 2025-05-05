NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR moving 2026 championship to Homestead as part of finale rotation Published May. 6, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NASCAR will move its season finale to a familiar place to determine its national series champions. And then it will move again.

Homestead-Miami Speedway, which played host to the championship race from 2002-19, will be the site of the 2026 finales for the three national series from Nov. 6-8, 2026. As for 2027, NASCAR said it will move to another site as part of a plan to rotate the finale.

Phoenix Raceway, which has played host to the championships from 2020-2025, will be one of the tracks in the rotation. Other tracks in the rotation were not announced, but with its finale currently in early November, only warm-weather locations can be considered.

What NASCAR doesn’t know yet is how it will crown its champions. It has a committee working on the playoff format. The current format of eliminations results in four drivers eligible for the title in the final race, and the best finisher among those four at the finale is crowned the champion.

Doing that, especially at one track, could favor or disfavor a driver depending on the driver’s strength at that particular track.

NASCAR’s moving the championship around should increase the buzz as well as provide a little more competitive balance.

"As we move forward, the rotating model will provide new challenges for competitors as well as opportunities for unique venues to host our loyal fans," NASCAR Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy said.

Homestead, which had a race in March this year, will continue to have one race, which will be the championship in 2026. Phoenix will continue to have two races annually.

NASCAR's plan to move the season finale was first reported by The Athletic.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and IndyCar for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

