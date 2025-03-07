NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Phoenix race: Start time, TV channel, schedule for Shriners Children's 500
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Phoenix race: Start time, TV channel, schedule for Shriners Children's 500

Published Mar. 7, 2025 9:19 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children's 500. This race plays a crucial role in the season, giving drivers an early test on the track that will host the championship finale. Here’s what you need to know about the race and how to watch it.

When is the Shriners Children's 500?

The Shriners Children's 500 is scheduled for Sunday, March 9th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the race?

The Shriners Children's 500 will take place at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

How long is the race?

The Shriners Children's 500 is a total of 312 laps / 312 miles.

NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

Where can I watch the Shriners Children's 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

How can I watch the race without cable?

For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

What is the 2025 NASCAR Phoenix Schedule?

Friday, March 7

  • ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 - 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 8

  • Shriners Children's 500 Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (Prime)
  • Shriners Children's 500 Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (Prime)
  • NASCAR Infinity Series GOVX 200 - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, March 9

  • Shriners Children's 500 – 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

What is the starting lineup for the race?

There are 37 drivers entered in the Shriners Children's 500. Check out the qualifying order for Saturday.

share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Penalty reversed: Chase Briscoe wins appeal, gets 100 points back

Penalty reversed: Chase Briscoe wins appeal, gets 100 points back

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes