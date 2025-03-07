NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Phoenix race: Start time, TV channel, schedule for Shriners Children's 500 Published Mar. 7, 2025 9:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children's 500. This race plays a crucial role in the season, giving drivers an early test on the track that will host the championship finale. Here’s what you need to know about the race and how to watch it.

When is the Shriners Children's 500?

The Shriners Children's 500 is scheduled for Sunday, March 9th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Shriners Children's 500 will take place at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

How long is the race?

The Shriners Children's 500 is a total of 312 laps / 312 miles.

Where can I watch the Shriners Children's 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App .

How can I watch the race without cable?

For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

What is the 2025 NASCAR Phoenix Schedule?

Friday, March 7

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 - 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 8

Shriners Children's 500 Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (Prime)

Shriners Children's 500 Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (Prime)

NASCAR Infinity Series GOVX 200 - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, March 9

Shriners Children's 500 – 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

What is the starting lineup for the race?

There are 37 drivers entered in the Shriners Children's 500. Check out the qualifying order for Saturday.

