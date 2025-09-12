NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR New Hampshire: Mobil 1 301 schedule, start time, TV channel

Published Sep. 21, 2025 5:58 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 2025 Mobil 1 301, a pivotal Playoff race. Known as "The Magic Mile," this flat, one-mile oval is a test of precision, patience, and late-race aggression. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s showdown in Loudon, including how to watch, when to tune in, and what’s at stake as the Playoffs heat up.

When is the Mobil 1 301?

The Mobil 1 301 is scheduled for Sunday, September 21st at 2 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Mobil 1 301 will take place at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH.

How long is the race?

The Mobil 1 301 will consist of 301 laps across 318.46 miles.

Where can I watch the Mobil 1 301? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Where can I stream the race?

The race will be available for streaming on USA Network and HBO MAX.

What is the New Hampshire Motor Speedway Schedule?

Friday, September 19th

  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Practice - 12:30 p.m. ET
  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying- 2:45 p.m. ET
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 4:05 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 5:10 p.m. ET (FS2)
Saturday, September 20th

  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 - 9:15 a.m. ET (FloRacing)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 - 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice -  3 p.m. ET (truTV)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying -  4:10 p.m. ET (truTV)

Sunday, September 21st

Who is driving in the race?

There are 36 drivers entered into the Mobil 1 301. Qualifying starts on Friday, 9/19.

