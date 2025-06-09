How to watch 2025 NASCAR Mexico City: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Viva Mexico 250
The Viva Mexico 250 marks a historic moment as the NASCAR Cup Series races internationally for the first time in 25 years — and for the first time in a points race since the 1950s. Set at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a legendary track built in 1959 and home to the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, this event promises high-stakes action in a landmark setting. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.
When is the Viva Mexico 250?
The Viva Mexico 250 is scheduled for Sunday, June 15th at 3 p.m. ET.
Where is the race?
The Viva Mexico 250 will take place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico.
How long is the race?
The Viva Mexico 250 is a total of 100 laps and 241 miles.
Where can I watch the Viva Mexico 250? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.
How can I stream or watch the race without cable?
The Viva Mexico 250 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
What is the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Schedule?
Friday, June 13th
- NASCAR Mexico Series - Practice & Qualifying - 11 a.m. ET
- NASCAR Cup Series - Practice 1 - 1:05 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice 1 - 2:05 p.m. ET (CW App)
- NASCAR Cup Series - Practice 2 - 3 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series - Practice 2 - 3:30 p.m. ET (CW App)
- NASCAR Mexico Series - Ricardo Rodriguez 120 (NASCAR Mexico Series)
Saturday, June 14th
- NASCAR Xfinity Series - Qualifying - 10:30 a.m. ET (CW App)
- NASCAR Cup Series - Qualifying - 12 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)
- NASCAR Mexico Series - Pedro Rodriguez 100 (NASCAR Mexico Series)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Chilango 150 - 10:30 a.m. ET (CW App)
Sunday, June 15th
Who is driving in the race?
There are 37 drivers entered into the Viva Mexico 250. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 6/14.
