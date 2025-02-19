NASCAR Cup Series Chase Briscoe issued hefty penalty for Daytona 500 spoiler infraction Updated Feb. 19, 2025 6:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chase Briscoe's wonderful opening weekend with Joe Gibbs Racing was spoiled when NASCAR docked Briscoe 100 points and suspended crew chief James Small for four races because of a modification to the spoiler base.

Briscoe, who won the pole and finished fourth in the Daytona 500, now faces a steep climb to make the playoffs unless he wins one of the remaining 25 regular-season races. His point total is minus-67 and he sits 89 points behind the current playoff cutoff. If he does make the playoffs, he will be docked 10 playoff points.

JGR can appeal the penalty. Small can start serving his suspension either this weekend at Atlanta or next weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR took the Briscoe and Austin Cindric cars — the two cars that were the fastest in single-car qualifying — back to its research and development center after the race Sunday for additional technical inspection. NASCAR typically, but not always, takes a car or two back to its R&D center and totally tears apart the car.

On Briscoe's car, NASCAR found that the areas where the spoiler base bolts to the deck lid was modified. The spoiler base is a single-source part and teams are not allowed to modify those pieces.

The Cindric car did not have any issues.

