Carson Hocevar fined for derogatory comments about Mexico City

Spire Motorsports fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 on Tuesday for derogatory comments he made about Mexico City on a live stream as NASCAR raced there last weekend.

Hocevar walked back the comments Sunday night with an apology and the 22-year-old admitted it was the first time he'd ever been outside the United States and believed all the negative things he'd read and heard about Mexico City.

"I am embarrassed by my comments," he posted in a lengthy apology.

Carson Hocevar races during the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Spire also ordered Hocevar to attend cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training.

Spire said the $50,000 fine will be donated in equal portions to three organizations that serve Mexican communities:

— Cruz Roja Mexicana (Mexican Red Cross).

— Un Kilo de Ayuda, a nonprofit combating childhood malnutrition and supporting early-childhood development in rural communities.

— Fondo Unido México (United Way Mexico), which funds local NGOs that improve education, health, and housing in 22 Mexican states.

"These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports’ core value of RESPECT, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel," the team said in a statement. "Respect is not a slogan. It is a daily expectation that we ‘walk the walk’ in how we speak, compete, and serve the communities that welcome our sport.

"Carson Hocevar’s recent comments made during the live stream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud."

Spire said it informed NASCAR of Hocevar's penalties and that it satisfied the sanctioning body’s requirements.

"Together we remain committed to showcasing NASCAR’s global growth, celebrating the passionate Mexican fanbase we experienced firsthand last weekend, and ensuring every member of our organization treats hosts, competitors, and communities with dignity," Spire said.

"We look forward to turning the page by racing hard, representing our partners, and living our values on and off the track."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

