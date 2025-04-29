NASCAR Cup Series
Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Texas qualifying: Order for Würth 400

Published May. 1, 2025 10:40 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Texas Motor Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Texas qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Texas Qualifying Order

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Chad Finchum (#66)
  2. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  3. Cody Ware (#51)
  4. Jesse Love (#62)
  5. Ryan Preece (#60)
  6. Joey Logano (#22)
  7. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
  8. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  9. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  10. Chris Buescher (#17)
  11. Christopher Bell (#20)
  12. Justin Haley (#7)
  13. Riley Herbst (#35)
  14. Ty Dillon (#10)
  15. Josh Berry (#21)
  16. Kyle Busch (#8)
  17. Erik Jones (#43)
  18. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  19. Zane Smith (#38)
  20. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  21. Cole Custer (#41)
  22. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  23. Ross Chastain (#1)
  24. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  25. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  26. Austin Dillon (#3)
  27. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  29. Michael McDowell (#71)
  30. Noah Gragson (#4)
  31. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  32. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  33. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  34. Alex Bowman (#48)
  35. Chase Elliott (#9)
  36. Austin Cindric (#2)
  37. William Byron (#24)
  38. Kyle Larson (#5)

NASCAR Cup Series: Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson back on top after Talladega

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson back on top after Talladega

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes