Myles Rowe Hopeful For 2027 INDY 500 Ride: 'I Think I'm Ready'

Myles Rowe, in his third year of Indy NXT racing, is hopeful that he will at least be competing in the Indianapolis 500 next year.

After his impressive last-to-first victory earlier this month at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), it was a reminder to teams about his prowess on the ovals.

The 26-year-old Abel Motorsports driver, the only Black driver to win an Indy NXT race, has three career victories. He sits seventh in the 2026 series standings.

Myles Rowe at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.(Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a guest on FS1 on the INDYCAR warmup show Sunday at Road America, Rowe addressed the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500 next year.

"I’m working on those conversations," Rowe said. "We’re making a strong campaign to make that happen.

"I think I’m ready for that. If people want me to run in their car, I’m willing to do it."

In August 2021, Rowe became the first Black driver to win any INDYCAR-sanctioned race when he won at New Jersey Motorsports Park in the USF2000 Series. He rattled off several more wins and won the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Series title.

Rowe’s current ride is in partnership with INDYCAR’s Force Indy program, which has worked with Rowe for several years as part of its mission to create racing opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Rowe graduated from Pace University in 2022 with a degree in film and screen studies.