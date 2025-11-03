Kyle Kirkwood Inks Multi-Year Extension With Andretti Global After Breakout 2025

Andretti Global on Monday announced IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood has signed a multi-year contact extension to remain in the No. 27 for the organization.

The length of the deal for the winner of five IndyCar races was not disclosed.

Kirkwood was developed by Andretti but began his IndyCar career with A.J. Foyt Racing as he waited for a seat to open at Andretti. He moved in 2023 and in two seasons has won five times, won three poles and scored six podium finishes.

This last season was a breakout year for Kirkwood with wins at Long Beach, Detroit and St. Louis, and he finished fourth in the championship standings.

"We’ve had an amazing three years together and our future together is very bright," Kirkwood said. "We have proven to be true contenders, and most recently, championship contenders. Our trajectory has only been up, and I am confident that we will be fighting again for championships."

Kirkwood is the only driver to win titles in all three IndyCar development series — USF2000, USF Pro 2000 and INDY NXT — in consecutive years. He won those titles with Andretti.

"Kyle represents exactly what we strive for across TWG Motorsports and Andretti Global. His blueprint for success has made him a key part of our IndyCar lineup defined by talent, tenacity and a relentless drive to win," Andretti Global president Jill Gregory said. "Kyle’s growth and ambition reflect the strength of Andretti Global and our commitment to developing world-class competitors on and off the track."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

