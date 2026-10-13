NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Driver Jack Harvey Shares Cancer Diagnosis: 'Life Has Delivered A New Fight'
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR Driver Jack Harvey Shares Cancer Diagnosis: 'Life Has Delivered A New Fight'

Published Oct. 13, 2026 10:43 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
Motorsports Insider

INDYCAR driver and FOX Sports broadcaster Jack Harvey announced Tuesday that he has cancer and did not share specifics about his diagnosis.

The 33-year-old racer — who drove for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the Indianapolis 500 this year while working the rest of the season as a pit reporter on INDYCAR races and as an analyst in the booth on Indy NXT races — said his goals for 2027 have not changed.

"My entire career has been about fighting for what’s next," he posted on social media. "The next opportunity. The next chance to prove myself. The next time I could get back in the car and show what I’m capable of.

"There have been moments when the path forward was obvious, and plenty when it wasn’t. I’ve had to earn opportunities, fight to keep them, and learn how to keep moving when things didn’t go the way I planned. But through all of it, I’ve never stopped believing that there was something worth fighting for.

"Life has delivered a new fight to my doorstep."

Harvey has 17 career top-10 finishes in 95 INDYCAR starts since 2017, when he made his debut in the Indianapolis 500. Having raced for Meyer Shank Racing, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Dale Coyne Racing, Harvey started a new challenge in 2025 when he joined FOX Sports as a reporter on telecasts.

"My goals for 2027 have not changed," he wrote. "I plan to be on the grid in St. Pete and strapping back into a race car this May in preparation for the Indianapolis 500."

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing released a statement of support on Tuesday as well, writing: "Our entire team stands united in support of Jack as he begins his battle with cancer. More than a teammate, Jack is a valued member of our family, and our thoughts and unwavering support are with him and his loved ones as he faces this new challenge. We respectfully ask that Jack's privacy be honored as he focuses on his health and recovery."

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