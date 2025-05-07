NTT INDYCAR SERIES 'INDYCAR: ANYTHING TO WIN' documentary coming to FOX Published May. 8, 2025 11:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOS ANGELES — In the anticipated lead up to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (live on FOX, May 25), FOX Sports Films announces today a new original documentary, INDYCAR: ANYTHING TO WIN, celebrating "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Premiering Sunday, May 18 (3:00 p.m. ET on FOX) ahead of the network’s coverage of Day 2 of Indianapolis 500 qualifying, INDYCAR: ANYTHING TO WIN is directed and co-executive produced by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon and his A-Frame Productions, and features exclusive never-before-seen interviews with the biggest stars and most iconic names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including Mario Andretti, Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi, FOX Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe, Tony Kanaan, two-time defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Álex Palou, Roger Penske, Will Power and Graham Rahal, with a special appearance by INDYCAR team owner and superfan David Letterman.

"FOX Sports is always looking for stories that go beyond the finish line and INDYCAR: ANYTHING TO WIN brings INDYCAR’s biggest names and most unforgettable moments to life like never before," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports. "From kissing the bricks to the long walk from the garage to grid, the film captures the heart of the sport and ignites the countdown to the first-ever Indy 500 on FOX."

ADVERTISEMENT

Blending rare archival footage, along with the personal stories from drivers, teams, families and fans, INDYCAR: ANYTHING TO WIN takes audiences on a high-speed, behind-the-scenes look inside the world of INDYCAR racing and pulls back the curtain on the relentless pursuit of greatness that defines the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and its superstar drivers as they chase racing glory at the largest single-day spectator sporting event on the planet. From the triumph of victory to the agony of defeat, the film captures an all-or-nothing battle to win where every second counts and only one can be crowned a champion.

"This documentary offers audiences unprecedented access to the stories, moments, and people that have shaped the careers of the biggest names in INDYCAR," said Pat Dimon, "INDYCAR: ANYTHING TO WIN" Co-Executive Producer and Founder of A-Frame Productions. "This is the third year my team and I have had the privilege of documenting the exhilarating world of INDYCAR and we are grateful for the opportunity to delve even deeper into the journeys of these athletes who have reached the pinnacle of their sport. We value FOX Sports’ continued partnership and look forward to bringing this project — defined by passion, grit, and the never-ending pursuit of greatness — to screens nationwide."

The all-star lineup of drivers, legends and celebrities featured in the film include:

Mario Andretti – 1969 Indianapolis 500 champion, and one of only two drivers to have won races in Formula One, INDYCAR, the World Sportscar Championship and NASCAR

Marco Andretti – 2006 Indianapolis 500 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year and third-generation driver and grandson of Mario Andretti

Scott Dixon – Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner, and holds the most wins of any active driver

Chip Ganassi – Owner of Chip Ganassi Racing and winner of 23 championships and more than 260 races, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500

James Hinchcliffe – FOX Sports INDYCAR race analyst and 2011 NTT INDYCAR Rookie of the Year

Tony Kanaan – Team Principal for Arrow McLaren, 2004 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner

David Letterman – Co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and INDYCAR enthusiast

Josef Newgarden – Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion in 2017 and 2019, and two-time back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner in 2023 and 2024

Pato O’Ward – 2018 INDY NXT champion and 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion

Álex Palou – Three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, made history as the first Spaniard to win an INDYCAR title

Roger Penske – Founder and Chairman, Penske Corporation, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power – Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion in 2014 and 2022 and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner

Graham Rahal – Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES winner, made history as the second-youngest driver to win an INDYCAR race and pole position

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share