NTT INDYCAR SERIES
'The Facility' hosts were terrified — and exhilarated — by an IndyCar ride-along
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

'The Facility' hosts were terrified — and exhilarated — by an IndyCar ride-along

Updated Apr. 3, 2025 4:40 p.m. ET

There are many possible reactions to seeing an IndyCar speeding along the track, but they all boil down to basically two thoughts: "I want absolutely nothing to do with that," or, "I need to experience that now." Both are understandable responses to seeing a car designed to speed over 200 mph do that very thing, and they were also the reactions of the hosts of FS1’s "The Facility," the four of whom got the opportunity for a ride along before IndyCar’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Chase Daniel described it as, "One of the, if not the coolest things I’ve ever done in my entire life. To ride in a race car like that, and to see the IndyCar and the speed and the Gs you feel, and to hear all of these experts talk to you about it before? And then to go out there and actually do it? I mean, we hit 170 mph." Which sits on the opposite side of James Jones, who said, "I respect what those dudes go through to get ready for races and all that, and how tough it is now, but as for J.J.? Never again."

Part of Jones’ issue is his size compared to the average driver — he was told IndyCar racers are typically around 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, whereas Jones was listed at 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds in his days as an NFL wide receiver. LeSean McCoy had a similar issue: What Emmanuel Acho claimed was fear in McCoy’s eyes about the race was, per McCoy, concern about how his helmet was fitting and keeping him from properly breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Related: 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach schedule]

There’s no shame in being concerned or nervous or outright fearful, though. As Daniel said, he got up to 170 mph on his ride-along, and those cars go much faster than that when they’re actually racing. Jones’ concern about not having any sort of control while the IndyCar zips around at speeds that would make you nervous in a video game at home is surely a common one, but that’s part of what makes these drivers so special. You need to have a certain mindset and control of your fear to even get behind the wheel of something that fast, never mind competitively. The kind that can just casually explain to the hosts of "The Facility" that they’ll experience something like 2 Gs of force in the car.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race is on Sunday, April 13 on FOX, but the practices and qualifying round kick off on Friday and go through the morning of the actual race. And now you might have a new appreciation for what those drivers on your television are going through after seeing a group of former athletes join them for a spin.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kyle Larson looking to get his grip on 2025 INDYCAR ride

Kyle Larson looking to get his grip on 2025 INDYCAR ride

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes