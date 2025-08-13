NTT INDYCAR SERIES How to watch INDYCAR Nashville: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming Published Aug. 29, 2025 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The INDYCAR Series rolls into Nashville for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, bringing high-speed excitement to the heart of downtown. Set against the backdrop of one of the most vibrant cities on the circuit, this street race delivers tight corners, fast straights, and a festival-like atmosphere. Keep reading for all the essential details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Nashville? What time do the races start?

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31st, 2025.

Where is INDYCAR Nashville?

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will take place at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN. Nashville Superspeedway, Middle Tennessee's racing jewel, is known for its high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel action. It's also home to the Music City Grand Prix, where the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone will determine its season champions. The 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval features 14 degrees of banking and has hosted eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES events. The race will be 225 laps over 299 miles.

How can I watch INDYCAR Nashville? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX.

How can I stream INDYCAR Nashville?

The 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be available to be streamed live on the FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Nashville Schedule

Saturday, August 30th

Sunday, August 31st

