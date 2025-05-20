NTT INDYCAR SERIES How to watch 2025 Indy 500 Race: Start time, date, TV channel, streaming Published May. 23, 2025 8:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on FOX, with exciting events throughout the month of May. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When is the 2025 Indy 500? What time does it start?

The green flag for the Indy 500 Race will drop at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25th. Check out the complete schedule for race weekend

Friday, May 23 - Miller Lite Carb Day

Saturday, May 24 - Legends Day presented by Firestone

Public Drivers Meeting: 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 25 - Race Day

Pre-Race - 10 a.m. ET (FOX)

National Anthem by Natalie Grant - 12:20 p.m. ET (FOX)

109th running of the Indianapolis 500 - 12:45 p.m. ET (FOX)

Where is the Indy 500?

The race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. The track is 200 laps, 500 miles, and features straightaways that are 5/8ths of a mile long.

How can I watch the 2025 Indy 500 Race? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 Race will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I stream the 2025 Indy 500 Race?

The 2025 Indy 500 Race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

