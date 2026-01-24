NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Hot Dog! Wienie 500 Returning to Indy 500 Week in 2026
Hot Dog! Wienie 500 Returning to Indy 500 Week in 2026

Updated Jan. 25, 2026 7:46 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

Drivers, start your Wienermobiles!

The Wienie 500 will return to the Carb Day festivities in 2026 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After a successful inaugural race last May, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles return for a repeat performance with the losers from last year looking to shred the race-winning Slaw Dog Wienermobile. Each Wienermobile will once again be named after a regional hot dog; fans can vote on social media whether the "Sonoran" Dog should return or another regional hot dog could experience a race that is no picnic.

The videos are fun. The FOX Sports commentators enjoy a few puns. And this is a race that brings many smiles.

"The response to the first Wienie 500 was overwhelming, and we heard the fans loud and clear that they were hungry for more," Kelsey Rice, Brand Communications Director at Oscar Mayer, said in a statement.

We’ll leave it at that for now and await if the second edition passes the … mustard on the Friday before the Indy 500.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES
