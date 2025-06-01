NTT INDYCAR SERIES Felix Rosenqvist, Louis Foster OK after violent crash at Detroit Grand Prix Published Jun. 1, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DETROIT — Both Louis Foster and Felix Rosenqvist were passengers after Foster’s suspension broke in a violent crash Sunday at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Both drivers were released from the medical center. Rosenqvist was put on a stretcher (sitting up) after the accident and said he just had some pain in his knee.

"I feel good," Rosenqvist said. "A little bit of pain in my knee, but it's fine. I've done all the checks and everything, and we're good. ... I just banged my knee really bad into the [steering] wheel."

Foster’s car hit the wall and then rammed into the back of the Meyer Shank Racing car of Rosenqvist, creating a debris field that resulted in a short red flag to clean the track.

"I didn't even see it coming," Rosenqvist said. "Because I think just the angle he hit me, you kind of look in your left mirror naturally, and he kind of came from the right. So I was surprised I didn't see it because you always kind of glance in your mirror as you turn in, and I didn't see anything.

"And then it was just like, ‘Boom.’ I think actually the hit when he hit me was bigger than hitting the wall."

Foster didn’t see it coming, either.

"Clear as day, it was a suspension failure," Foster said. "Soon as I hit the brakes, the front right suspension just popped up and I can't do anything. It's difficult, man.

"There's not a lot I can say right now. It's just a car failure. This place is so bumpy. It puts so much stress on the drivers and the cars. Does that have anything to do with it? Gut feeling says yes. So I don't know what to do or to say."

Drivers said the course is bumpy — as many street courses are — but typically a suspension piece such as that one wouldn’t snap unless it has mileaged-out or there was some contact earlier in the race.

"It's probably on the limit of bumpy," Rosenqvist said. "On the main straight, if you go to the right of the racing line, which you kind of have to do if you pass someone, it's really bumpy.

"I don't know if that's part of it. I'm glad Louis is OK. He got a pretty rough ride as well."

Foster said he was OK and felt it was going to be his best result so far in his rookie year at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

"It’s a shame," Foster said. "It would have been our best result today or fighting for our best result."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

