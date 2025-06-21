NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Gifts Cameraman Bottle Of Bourbon After Fall That Went Viral Published Jun. 21, 2025 7:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Devlin DeFrancesco wanted to heal any pain from an unintended spill that happened a week ago in St. Louis.

As DeFrancesco ran back to his car after exiting the infield medical center at World Wide Technology Raceway (known as Gateway), he stopped. Then Jimmy Kevin Henslee, the cameraman who was following him, tried to stop short and fell.

No person was injured. The camera, however, might be a different story. And DeFrancesco wanted to give something to Henslee — who's known throughout the garage as "Bama" because of the Alabama flag on his camera.

"A bottle of bourbon, most men enjoy that," DeFrancesco said. "It was unfortunate what happened at Gateway. And sad to see him fall or break his camera. I just thought it was something good to do."

DeFrancesco wasn’t knocked over and was not injured.

"I was fine," DeFrancesco said. "He kind of just missed me and fell over and took the brunt of it."

What made DeFrancesco stop so suddenly?

"They jumped off the stand and told me to stop and turn around and he was following me and I guess didn’t see me and fell over," DeFrancesco said.

"I felt bad over the incident and felt it would be good to do something nice."

