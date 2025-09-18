NTT INDYCAR SERIES David Malukas Replacing Will Power at Team Penske: 'These are Big Shoes to Fill' Updated Sep. 18, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

David Malukas will move from A.J. Foyt Racing to Team Penske next season as the replacement for two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power.

The announcement of the multiyear deal Thursday was not a surprise, as the move had been anticipated much of the 2025 season. Malukas finished 11th in the series standings in his first year driving for Foyt, which had a technical alliance with Penske.

"We are excited to add David Malukas as the next driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet," said team owner Roger Penske in a news release. "We feel that Team Penske will provide David everything needed to take the next step in his career."

David Malukas is stepping into some big shoes as Will Power's replacement.

[Read more: David Malukas Replacing Will Power at Team Penske: 'These are Big Shoes to Fill']

Malukas, who turns 24 next week, has four years of experience and three podiums in 61 INDYCAR starts.

He drove two seasons for Dale Coyne Racing before being signed to drive for Arrow McLaren in 2024. He tore ligaments in his left wrist in a mountain biking accident prior to the 2024 season and was later released by McLaren without ever competing for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He drove the final 10 races of 2024 for Meyer Shank Racing before the move to Foyt, which triggered the chatter that he was the Penske driver in-waiting for an opening.

That opening came at the expense of Power, who ended a 17-year run at Team Penske, where Power earned 42 of his 45 career victories. Power will replace Colton Herta at Andretti Global next year.

"Racing for Team Penske is the goal for every young race-car driver, and I am honored to be one that gets to live out that dream," Malukas said. "Will Power is one of the legends of our sport and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet is one of the most recognized cars on the grid.

"These are big shoes to fill, but I look at it as an opportunity because I know that it is one of the best teams in the paddock."

The move leaves an opening at Foyt in a seat that likely also needs funding.

At least three drivers who competed full-time in 2025 are not under contract yet for next season — Rinus VeeKay, Conor Daly and Jacob Abel. VeeKay, though, is believed to be no longer in the running for the Foyt ride.

Andretti Global is expected to loan out Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger to another organization next year for his INDYCAR rookie season, so he also is a candidate for the open rides. Along with the opening at Foyt, there currently are two open seats at Dale Coyne Racing (VeeKay and Abel) and one at Juncos Hollinger Racing (Daly).

Two drivers who competed in 2024 but not 2025 — Romain Grosjean and Linus Lundqvist — also are among those looking for a seat in 2026.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

What did you think of this story?

share

recommended 2026 INDYCAR Schedule: Phoenix Weekend With NASCAR, Laguna Seca Finale Item 1 of 1