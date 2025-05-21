NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Alex Palou wins another race ... the Zoopolis 500?!
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Alex Palou wins another race ... the Zoopolis 500?!

Updated May. 21, 2025 6:29 p.m. ET

The Indianapolis 500 — aka the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" — where speeds are pushed to new limits each year, is set for Sunday. An almost as exhilarating, yet exponentially slower, spectacle was held Wednesday afternoon at the nearby Indianapolis Zoo:

The Zoopolis 500.

The annual race features tortoises going head-to-head, mimicking race cars as they dash, or trudge methodically, rather, to the finish line. 

The winner of the 2025 edition of Zoopolis 500 was a tortoise representing Alex Palou, a fitting result as Palou holds a comfortable lead in the INDYCAR standings. 

Palou, the IndyCar driver has won four of five races this season. Palou, the tortoise, is 1 for 1. Together, they are 5 for 6.

On Wednesday, Palou the tortoise beat his competitors to the checkered flag, which sports a platter of food to lure the contestants. There wasn't an opponent in sight. 

While the running of the tortoises was the main draw, and a highly-anticipated battle each year, the Zoopolis 500 is an all-encompassing event. Spectators could admire the tortoises "star-patterned shells and learn about conservation efforts aimed at protecting the threatened animals." This upcoming weekend, the zoo will feature five giant Aldara tortoises in an exhibit space called "The Pit Stop."

It's a family-friendly option for fans in Indianapolis for this weekend's big race looking for additional activities.

