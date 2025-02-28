NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule
Published Feb. 28, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET
The 2025 INDYCAR season kicks off this week in St. Petersburg. Check out the complete schedule for the weekend including times and how to watch below:
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule
Friday, February 28
- INDY NXT Practice 1: 2 p.m. ET (FS2)
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1: 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, March 1
- INDY NXT Practice 1: 9 a.m. ET (FS2)
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2: 10 a.m. ET (FS2)
- INDY NXT Qualifications 1: 1:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifications: 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday, March 2
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup: 9 a.m. ET (FS2)
- INDY NXT Race: 10 a.m. ET (FS1)
- NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race: 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
