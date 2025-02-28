NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2025 INDYCAR Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule

Published Feb. 28, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET

The 2025 INDYCAR season kicks off this week in St. Petersburg. Check out the complete schedule for the weekend including times and how to watch below:

2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule

Friday, February 28

  • INDY NXT Practice 1: 2 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1: 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, March 1

  • INDY NXT Practice 1: 9 a.m. ET (FS2)
  • NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2: 10 a.m. ET (FS2)
  • INDY NXT Qualifications 1: 1:30 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifications: 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Take a look at the next face of INDYCAR, Pato O'Ward | INDYCAR on FOX

Take a look at the next face of INDYCAR, Pato O'Ward | INDYCAR on FOX

Sunday, March 2

  • NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup: 9 a.m. ET (FS2)
  • INDY NXT Race: 10 a.m. ET (FS1)
  • NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race: 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What is INDYCAR's push-to-pass rule and explaining 2024 controversy

What is INDYCAR's push-to-pass rule and explaining 2024 controversy

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball Crown
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes