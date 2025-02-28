NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule Published Feb. 28, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 INDYCAR season kicks off this week in St. Petersburg. Check out the complete schedule for the weekend including times and how to watch below:

2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Schedule

Friday, February 28

INDY NXT Practice 1: 2 p.m. ET (FS2)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1: 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 1

INDY NXT Practice 1: 9 a.m. ET (FS2)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2: 10 a.m. ET (FS2)

INDY NXT Qualifications 1: 1:30 p.m. ET (FS2)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifications: 2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, March 2

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup: 9 a.m. ET (FS2)

INDY NXT Race: 10 a.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race: 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

