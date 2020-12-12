MLS MLS Cup Watch Party 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew clash on the pitch for soccer supremacy in the 2020 MLS Cup (8:30 p.m. ET on FOX), our own star-studded squad will be following right along with all the action – and you can join them in the MLS Cup Watch Party!

American soccer icons and former MLS All-Stars Heath Pearce, Cobi Jones and Jimmy Conrad, broadcaster Mark Rogondino, and more special guests will be live from kickoff until the trophy lift breaking down every minute of the game, answering fan questions, and telling their favorite stories.

So tune in for the Watch Party as you lock in for the 2020 MLS Cup, where the Sounders are -133 favorites to win it all (on the "Tie No Bet" line), with Columbus -111, according to FOX Bet.

