MLS Cup Watch Party

18 mins ago

While the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew clash on the pitch for soccer supremacy in the 2020 MLS Cup (8:30 p.m. ET on FOX), our own star-studded squad will be following right along with all the action – and you can join them in the MLS Cup Watch Party!

American soccer icons and former MLS All-Stars Heath Pearce, Cobi Jones and Jimmy Conrad, broadcaster Mark Rogondino, and more special guests will be live from kickoff until the trophy lift breaking down every minute of the game, answering fan questions, and telling their favorite stories.

So tune in for the Watch Party as you lock in for the 2020 MLS Cup, where the Sounders are -133 favorites to win it all (on the "Tie No Bet" line), with Columbus -111, according to FOX Bet.

Columbus Crew SC

The Hashtag That Saved A Soccer Club

The Hashtag That Saved A Soccer Club
For supporters of the Columbus Crew, Saturday’s MLS Cup final is a reminder of everything they have – and what they almost lost.
20 hours ago
Seattle Sounders FC

The Genius Next Door

The Genius Next Door
Brian Schmetzer grew up on a dirt pitch in Seattle, and he has built an MLS dynasty in his hometown, writes Jon Paul Morosi.
1 day ago
MLS

What You Need to Know: MLS Cup 2020

What You Need to Know: MLS Cup 2020
MLS Cup 2020 is upon us! Here's everything you need to know about Major League Soccer's main event.
1 day ago
MLS

A Comeback For The Ages

A Comeback For The Ages
Down 2-0 in the 67th minute, the Seattle Sounders stormed back to advance to the MLS Cup. And they didn't even need extra time.
4 days ago
MLS

Columbus Punches Ticket to MLS Cup

Columbus Punches Ticket to MLS Cup
Darlington Nagbe and the Columbus Crew are headed back to the MLS Cup after scraping past New England in the East Finals.
6 days ago
