How to watch 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: TV Channels, Streaming, Dates

Get ready for playoff soccer! The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs have arrived, bringing high-stakes matches, dramatic finishes, and the road to the MLS Cup Final. Sixteen teams are competing for the ultimate prize, and every goal matters as the postseason unfolds across stadiums in the U.S. and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including the full schedule, how to watch, and streaming details.

When do the 2025 MLS Playoffs start?

The 2025 MLS regular season wrapped up in mid-October, and postseason play began on Wednesday, October 22, with two Wild Card matches kicking off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to Watch the 2025 MLS Playoffs

All Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs matches will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Select games will also air on FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes throughout the postseason.

How can I stream the MLS playoffs or watch without cable?

MLS playoff games on FOX and FS1 will be available to be streamed live on FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the MLS playoffs on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

When is the 2025 MLS Cup Final?

The 2025 MLS Cup Final, presented by Audi, will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025 on FOX.

2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

Wild Card Round: Oct. 22

Round One (Best-of-3): Oct. 24 - Nov. 9

Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22 - 23

Conference Finals: Nov. 29 - 30

MLS Cup Final: Dec 6

Wild Card

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 1

Friday, October 24, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 2

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 3 (If Necessary)

Friday, November 7, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – TBA

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC – TBA

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – TBA

LAFC vs. Austin FC – TBA

Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – TBA

Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC – TBA

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – TBA

Sunday, November 9, 2025

San Diego FC vs. TBD – TBA

Conference Semis - TBA

MLS Cup Final - Saturday, December 6, 2025

TBA vs. TBA - 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

How many teams make the MLS Playoffs?

A total of 16 teams qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs: eight from each conference.