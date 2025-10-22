How to watch 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: TV Channels, Streaming, Dates
Get ready for playoff soccer! The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs have arrived, bringing high-stakes matches, dramatic finishes, and the road to the MLS Cup Final. Sixteen teams are competing for the ultimate prize, and every goal matters as the postseason unfolds across stadiums in the U.S. and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including the full schedule, how to watch, and streaming details.
When do the 2025 MLS Playoffs start?
The 2025 MLS regular season wrapped up in mid-October, and postseason play began on Wednesday, October 22, with two Wild Card matches kicking off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to Watch the 2025 MLS Playoffs
All Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs matches will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Select games will also air on FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes throughout the postseason.
How can I stream the MLS playoffs or watch without cable?
MLS playoff games on FOX and FS1 will be available to be streamed live on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the MLS playoffs on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
When is the 2025 MLS Cup Final?
The 2025 MLS Cup Final, presented by Audi, will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025 on FOX.
2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule
All times Eastern
- Wild Card Round: Oct. 22
- Round One (Best-of-3): Oct. 24 - Nov. 9
- Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22 - 23
- Conference Finals: Nov. 29 - 30
- MLS Cup Final: Dec 6
Wild Card
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC – 8:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake – 10:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 1
Friday, October 24, 2025
Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- San Diego FC vs. TBD – 9:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
Monday, October 27, 2025
- FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – 6:45 p.m. (FS1)
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – 9:00 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 2
Saturday, November 1, 2025
- New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC – 3:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- TBD vs. Philadelphia Union – 6:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF – 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 9:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- TBD vs. San Diego FC – 10:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati – 6:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- Austin FC vs. LAFC – 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, November 3, 2025
Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 3 (If Necessary)
Friday, November 7, 2025
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – TBA
- Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC – TBA
Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – TBA
- LAFC vs. Austin FC – TBA
- Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – TBA
- Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC – TBA
- FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – TBA
Sunday, November 9, 2025
- San Diego FC vs. TBD – TBA
Conference Semis - TBA
MLS Cup Final - Saturday, December 6, 2025
- TBA vs. TBA - 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
How many teams make the MLS Playoffs?
A total of 16 teams qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs: eight from each conference.
- Seeds 1-7 advance directly to the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8 and 9 in each conference compete in a Wild Card match for the final playoff spot.