2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores
Published Oct. 22, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET
The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here, and the postseason bracket is officially set. Eighteen teams will battle through the knockout rounds for a chance to lift the MLS Cup in December. From Wild Card matchups to the championship final, here’s a full look at the 2025 MLS playoff picture and bracket, including matchups, schedules, and how to watch every game.
MLS Playoff Bracket
Eastern Conference
Wild Card
- (8) Chicago Fire vs. (9) Orlando City
Round 1 Best-of-3
- (1) Philadelphia Union vs. TBD
- (4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) NYCFC
- (2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew
- (3) Inter Miami vs. (6) Nashville SC
Western Conference
Wild Card
- (8) Portland Timbers vs. (9) Real Salt Lake
Round 1 Best-of-3
- (1) San Diego FC vs. TBD
- (4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders
- (2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas
- (3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC
2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule
All times Eastern
- Wild Card Round: Oct. 22
- Round One (Best-of-3): Oct. 24 - Nov. 9
- Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22 - 23
- Conference Finals: Nov. 29 - 30
- MLS Cup Final: Dec 6
Wild Card
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC – 8:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake – 10:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 1
Friday, October 24, 2025
Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- San Diego FC vs. TBD – 9:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
Monday, October 27, 2025
- FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – 6:45 p.m. (FS1)
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – 9:00 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 2
Saturday, November 1, 2025
- New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC – 3:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- TBD vs. Philadelphia Union – 6:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF – 7:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 9:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- TBD vs. San Diego FC – 10:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati – 6:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass / Apple TV)
- Austin FC vs. LAFC – 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, November 3, 2025
Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 3 (If Necessary)
Friday, November 7, 2025
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – TBA
- Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC – TBA
Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – TBA
- LAFC vs. Austin FC – TBA
- Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – TBA
- Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC – TBA
- FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – TBA
Sunday, November 9, 2025
- San Diego FC vs. TBD – TBA
Conference Semis - TBA
MLS Cup Final - Saturday, December 6, 2025
- TBA vs. TBA - 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
