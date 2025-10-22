2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here, and the postseason bracket is officially set. Eighteen teams will battle through the knockout rounds for a chance to lift the MLS Cup in December. From Wild Card matchups to the championship final, here’s a full look at the 2025 MLS playoff picture and bracket, including matchups, schedules, and how to watch every game.

MLS Playoff Bracket

Eastern Conference

Wild Card

(8) Chicago Fire vs. (9) Orlando City

Round 1 Best-of-3

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. TBD

(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) NYCFC

(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew

(3) Inter Miami vs. (6) Nashville SC

Western Conference

Wild Card

(8) Portland Timbers vs. (9) Real Salt Lake

Round 1 Best-of-3

(1) San Diego FC vs. TBD

(4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders

(2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas

(3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC

2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

Wild Card Round: Oct. 22

Round One (Best-of-3): Oct. 24 - Nov. 9

Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22 - 23

Conference Finals: Nov. 29 - 30

MLS Cup Final: Dec 6

Wild Card

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 1

Friday, October 24, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 2

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 3 (If Necessary)

Friday, November 7, 2025

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – TBA

Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC – TBA

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – TBA

LAFC vs. Austin FC – TBA

Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – TBA

Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC – TBA

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – TBA

Sunday, November 9, 2025

San Diego FC vs. TBD – TBA

Conference Semis - TBA

MLS Cup Final - Saturday, December 6, 2025