2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

Published Oct. 22, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET

The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here, and the postseason bracket is officially set. Eighteen teams will battle through the knockout rounds for a chance to lift the MLS Cup in December. From Wild Card matchups to the championship final, here’s a full look at the 2025 MLS playoff picture and bracket, including matchups, schedules, and how to watch every game.

MLS Playoff Bracket

Eastern Conference

Wild Card

  • (8) Chicago Fire vs. (9) Orlando City

Round 1 Best-of-3

  • (1) Philadelphia Union vs. TBD
  • (4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) NYCFC
  • (2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew
  • (3) Inter Miami vs. (6) Nashville SC

Western Conference

Wild Card

  • (8) Portland Timbers vs. (9) Real Salt Lake
Round 1 Best-of-3

  • (1) San Diego FC vs. TBD
  • (4) Minnesota United vs. (5) Seattle Sounders
  • (2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. (7) FC Dallas
  • (3) LAFC vs. (6) Austin FC

2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

  • Wild Card Round: Oct. 22
  • Round One (Best-of-3): Oct. 24 - Nov. 9
  • Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22 - 23
  • Conference Finals: Nov. 29 - 30
  • MLS Cup Final: Dec 6

Wild Card

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 1

Friday, October 24, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 2

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025

Doug McIntyre's USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Round One – Best-of-3 • Game 3 (If Necessary)

Friday, November 7, 2025

  • Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas – TBA
  • Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC – TBA

Saturday, November 8, 2025

  • Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders – TBA
  • LAFC vs. Austin FC – TBA
  • Philadelphia Union vs. TBD – TBA
  • Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC – TBA
  • FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew – TBA

Sunday, November 9, 2025

  • San Diego FC vs. TBD – TBA

Conference Semis - TBA

MLS Cup Final - Saturday, December 6, 2025

  • TBA vs. TBA - 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
