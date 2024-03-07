MLS 2024 MLS odds: How to bet Inter Miami vs. Nashville Published Mar. 7, 2024 12:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coming off their largest win in club history, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are set to face Nashville SC in their opening match of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (6 p.m. ET, Thursday).

If you're not going to the match, it can be seen on FS2 and FOX Sports App .

The previous meeting between the two teams was in the opening match of the U.S. Cup in May. Miami won 2-1.

Inter Miami is coming off an impressive performance against Orlando City SC, which it won 5-0 off the backs of Messi and Luis Suarez.

The former Barcelona duo each had two goals, while Suarez also added two assists to his stat sheet.

Suarez became the first Inter Miami player to record multiple goals and assists in a single match in club history.

Both Inter Miami and Nashville SC are entering Thursday's match unbeaten to start their seasons.

How will Messi & Co. fare against Nashville SC? Let's look into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: *

Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC (6:00 p.m. ET Thursday, FS2 and FOX Sports App )

Result at the end of regulation:

Win: Inter Miami +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total); Orlando City +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Under: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: +110 (bet $10 to win $21)

Messi to score first goal: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

* odds as of 3/7/2024

Inter Miami will return to MLS play on Sunday, hosting CF Montreal at 2 p.m. E.T.

