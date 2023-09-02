2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against LAFC
Lionel Messi looks to get back to his scoring ways when Inter Miami plays at Los Angeles FC in Messi's third regular-season MLS match Sunday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET).
Messi and Inter Miami were kept off the scoresheet in a scoreless home draw against Nashville SC on Wednesday. Still, the Herons remained unbeaten since Messi's arrival (six wins, four draws with three Leagues Cup matches won in penalty shootouts).
RELATED: Lionel Messi stats tracker
Bettors have cashed in since the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Inter Miami. Messi had 11 goals and five assists in his first nine appearances. The Nashville match was the first time Messi did not record a point for Inter Miami.
Will Messi get back in the scoring column on Sunday?
Let's take a look at the odds.
Result at the end of regulation:
Moneyline: Los Angeles FC -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Inter Miami CF +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Over/Under 2.5 goals
Over: -174 (bet $10 to win $15.75 total)
Under: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Messi to score first goal: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
*odds as of 9/2/2023
Inter Miami has 22 points with 10 matches to play, 10 points behind the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, currently occupied by the Chicago Fire.
After Sunday's match, Messi will play for Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador (Sept. 7) and Bolivia (Sept. 12).
Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami!
-
Transfer deadline day: 10 lingering questions after European window slams shut
Lionel Messi, two other MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against Nashville
-
Inter Miami drops points for first time in Lionel Messi era
Gregg Berhalter names Ben Cremaschi, Ricardo Pepi to first roster since rehire
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
-
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
Messi converts PK, assists on 2 goals, leading Miami past MLS-best Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi
Vancouver Whitecaps face New York City FC following shutout win
-
Transfer deadline day: 10 lingering questions after European window slams shut
Lionel Messi, two other MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against Nashville
-
Inter Miami drops points for first time in Lionel Messi era
Gregg Berhalter names Ben Cremaschi, Ricardo Pepi to first roster since rehire
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
-
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
Messi converts PK, assists on 2 goals, leading Miami past MLS-best Cincinnati in US Open Cup semi
Vancouver Whitecaps face New York City FC following shutout win