2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against LAFC

Lionel Messi looks to get back to his scoring ways when Inter Miami plays at Los Angeles FC in Messi's third regular-season MLS match Sunday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET).

Messi and Inter Miami were kept off the scoresheet in a scoreless home draw against Nashville SC on Wednesday. Still, the Herons remained unbeaten since Messi's arrival (six wins, four draws with three Leagues Cup matches won in penalty shootouts).

Bettors have cashed in since the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Inter Miami. Messi had 11 goals and five assists in his first nine appearances. The Nashville match was the first time Messi did not record a point for Inter Miami.

Will Messi get back in the scoring column on Sunday?

Let's take a look at the odds.

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Los Angeles FC -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Inter Miami CF +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Lionel Messi, Benjamin Cremaschi link up for beautiful goal Lionel Messi and Benjamin Cremaschi linked up for a beautiful goal to seal Inter Miami's 2-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls.

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -174 (bet $10 to win $15.75 total)

Under: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Messi to score first goal: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

*odds as of 9/2/2023

Inter Miami has 22 points with 10 matches to play, 10 points behind the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, currently occupied by the Chicago Fire.

After Sunday's match, Messi will play for Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador (Sept. 7) and Bolivia (Sept. 12).

