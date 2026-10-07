Major League Baseball
Yankees Crash Out Of MLB Postseason After Being Swept By Rays In ALDS
Major League Baseball

Yankees Crash Out Of MLB Postseason After Being Swept By Rays In ALDS

Updated Oct. 7, 2026 11:37 p.m. ET

Max Fried gave up two home runs, the New York Yankees had one taken off the board by fan interference and then their season ended Thursday night with a whimper.

After Anthony Volpe's would-be tying homer in the bottom of the sixth inning turned into a double on video review, the Yankees did not get a runner past second base. When leadoff hitter Trent Grisham struck out to end the ninth, it capped a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the AL Division Series and a series sweep that extended the Yankees’ championship drought to 17 years.

Without injured slugger Aaron Judge, they were one-hit and shut out in the opener, when catcher Austin Wells' baserunning blunder loomed large. Game 2 included four errors to get pushed to the brink of elimination.

The Yankees didn't go quietly — at least initially. When Fried gave up a run apiece in the third and fourth innings, the bats responded each time to tie the score.

Victor Mesa Jr. crushed Fried's 80th and final pitch for a go-ahead, two-run home run that was far from a short-porch homer like Ryan Vilade's earlier. It looked like New York would get it right back in a redemption moment for Volpe, but a Jeffrey Maier-esque moment came back to haunt the home team 30 years later.

With rookie George Lombard Jr. on base — and Wells would have been if not for a successful ABS challenge by the Rays — Volpe turned on right-hander Griffin Jax's 95.9 mph sinker and hit it 357 feet to left field. It was a matter of inches as to whether a fan reached over the fence and interfered with the ball or it would have cleared the wall entirely.

Called a home run by the umpires on the field, video review determined the fan did interfere. The replay official scored it an RBI double for Volpe with a run scored, but the run that did not turned out to be the difference.

With the air sucked out of Yankee Stadium, Spencer Jones — who singled and doubled in his first two plate appearances — struck out swinging to end the threat. The eighth started with Paul Goldschmidt reaching on a throwing error and finished with fellow pinch-hitter with Giancarlo Stanton striking out in just his second at-bat of the postseason.

Stanton got chances to swing the bat after strained calf muscles in each of his legs sidelined him since April 24. Judge was not afforded the same opportunity, left off the rosters for the AL Wild Card Series and the ALDS because of his calf injury.

Aaron Boone again fell short of a title in his ninth season as New York's manager, and some fans chanted "Fire Boone!" as they streamed to the exits.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Freddie Freeman Lauds Justin Verlander In Interview After Dodgers' Game 3 Win

Freddie Freeman Lauds Justin Verlander In Interview After Dodgers' Game 3 Win

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Padres Going With Seasoned Veteran As Game 4 Starting Pitcher vs. Brewers

    Padres Going With Seasoned Veteran As Game 4 Starting Pitcher vs. Brewers

    MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander, David Ortiz Put Their MLB Memories To The Test In 'Fact Or Splat'

    Justin Verlander, David Ortiz Put Their MLB Memories To The Test In 'Fact Or Splat'

    MLB Trending Image: L.A. Is One Win Away: 4 Takeaways As Dodgers Take 2-1 Lead Over Braves In NLDS

    L.A. Is One Win Away: 4 Takeaways As Dodgers Take 2-1 Lead Over Braves In NLDS

  2. MLB Trending Image: Former Red Sox Skipper Alex Cora Reportedly Turns Down Phillies Job

    Former Red Sox Skipper Alex Cora Reportedly Turns Down Phillies Job

    MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander Reflects On 21-Year MLB Career And Emotional Decision To Retire

    Justin Verlander Reflects On 21-Year MLB Career And Emotional Decision To Retire

    MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Drop Struggling Shohei Ohtani To Fifth In Lineup For Game 3 vs. Braves

    Dodgers Drop Struggling Shohei Ohtani To Fifth In Lineup For Game 3 vs. Braves

  3. MLB Trending Image: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Raves About 'Big-Time Player' Kiké Hernández

    Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Raves About 'Big-Time Player' Kiké Hernández

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Division Series Roundup: Padres Stay Alive, Dodgers Put Braves On Brink

    MLB Division Series Roundup: Padres Stay Alive, Dodgers Put Braves On Brink

    MLB Trending Image: Padres Force Game 4: 3 Takeaways As San Diego Holds Off Brewers In NLDS

    Padres Force Game 4: 3 Takeaways As San Diego Holds Off Brewers In NLDS

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Padres Going With Seasoned Veteran As Game 4 Starting Pitcher vs. Brewers
Padres Going With Seasoned Veteran As Game 4 Starting Pitcher vs. Brewers
MLB Trending Image: Justin Verlander, David Ortiz Put Their MLB Memories To The Test In 'Fact Or Splat'
Justin Verlander, David Ortiz Put Their MLB Memories To The Test In 'Fact Or Splat'
MLB Trending Image: L.A. Is One Win Away: 4 Takeaways As Dodgers Take 2-1 Lead Over Braves In NLDS
L.A. Is One Win Away: 4 Takeaways As Dodgers Take 2-1 Lead Over Braves In NLDS
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Bengals vs. Dolphins on FOX One Watch Bengals vs. DolphinsWatch Vikings vs. Saints on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. SaintsWatch Giants vs. Commanders on FOX One Watch Giants vs. CommandersWatch Bears vs. Packers on FOX One Watch Bears vs. PackersWatch Lions vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Lions vs. CardinalsWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes