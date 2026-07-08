Major League Baseball
Tigers RHP Justin Verlander AL Legend For All-Star Game, To Retire After Season
Major League Baseball

Tigers RHP Justin Verlander AL Legend For All-Star Game, To Retire After Season

Published Jul. 8, 2026 2:38 p.m. ET

Justin Verlander plans to call it a career later this year.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, two-time World Series champion and 2011 AL MVP will retire after this season with the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander made the announcement on Wednesday, shortly after he was added as a Legend Pick to the American League All-Star roster.

"While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last," Verlander shared on social media. "It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started — with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity."

Oldest Player In The Majors

The 43-year-old Verlander is the oldest player in Major League Baseball. He signed a $13 million, one-year contract to rejoin the Tigers in February.

Verlander allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings during a 9-6 road loss at the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30.

That was his only start this year.

"It’s time for the next chapter," Verlander said. "But first, I’m excited to finish this season the only way I know how — with everything I’ve got."

Verlander Has dealt With Injuries This Season

He went on the injured list with hip inflammation early in the season and when the right-hander was nearing a return last month, he pulled a hamstring during a bullpen session.

"I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar," Verlander said. "I wanted the game to tell me when it was time. Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come."

He was scheduled to pitch in June and make what would have been his first start with the Tigers at Comerica Park since August 30, 2017 — the day before he was traded to the Houston Astros.

Cy Young Winner And World Series Champion

He went 183-115 from 2005-17 with the Tigers. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2006 and both the AL MVP and Cy Young Award in 2011. He helped Detroit reach the World Series in 2006 and 2012 along with four straight division titles from 2011-14.

Verlander was the 2017 ALCS MVP in Houston and helped the Astros win the World Series that year and was a key player for them when they won another title in 2022. He won his second and third Cy Young Award in 2019 and 2022.

"I've been fortunate to play with and against incredible players, for outstanding organizations, and compete in front of fans who deeply appreciate the game," Verlander said.

Justin Verlander won the World Series with the Astros in 2017 and 2022. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

All-Star Game Tribute

While he will not play in the All-Star Game, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Verlander will be at the game in Philadelphia on Tuesday and will be honored during the festivities.

"The opportunity to attend once again is something I'll cherish, and it will be an incredibly special moment for me and my family," said Verlander, who is married to model Kate Upton and has two children.

Verlander has a career record of 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA in 556 starts across 21 Major League seasons with the Tigers, Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. He has 3,554 strikeouts while tossing 26 complete games, including nine shutouts.

He joins Bryce Harper of the host Philadelphia Phillies as a Legend Pick for the 2026 Midsummer Classic. Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Clayton Kershaw in 2025 have been recognized as baseball legends at previous All-Star games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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