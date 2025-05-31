Max Muncy
Max Muncy hits 200th career HR, sparks Dodgers' offense with a pair of 3-run shots
Max Muncy

Max Muncy hits 200th career HR, sparks Dodgers' offense with a pair of 3-run shots

Updated May. 31, 2025 10:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers' third-baseman Max Muncy reached a career milestone, hitting his 200th home run in the fifth inning of Saturday's game.

Muncy turned on a splitter that Mark Leiter Jr. threw inside, pulling it deep into right field and off the foul pole. 

It was a three-run shot that extended the Dodgers' lead over the New York Yankees to 14-1. It was also Muncy's second home run of the night as he hit another three-run dinger in the second inning.

In his eighth season in Los Angeles, Muncy, a two-time All-Star, had been struggling. He entered Saturday hitting .210 from the plate with just four HRs. 

But, during the Dodgers' offensive barrage in the second of three games of the 2024 World Series rematch with the Yankees, Muncy took center stage. He delivered the 16th two-HR game of his career, and the first this season, to grasp an individual achievement that's been there for the taking.

Max Muncy
