Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals The All-Stars He Likes To Watch, How He Stays Close To The Game

Some of the game’s top sluggers will step to the plate Monday night at the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia, but no one in the competition has hit as many home runs as one of the photographers who will be shooting the event.

Ken Griffey Jr., one of nine Major League Baseball players in the 600-homer club and the only three-time winner of the Home Run Derby, is a man of many talents and interests. The Hall of Famer is a part owner and special consultant for the Seattle Mariners. He has served as a senior advisor to Commissioner Rob Manfred since 2001, focusing on youth baseball development. He’s also a pilot who has logged 700 hours of flight time.

Most recently, though, you might have seen him at some of sports’ most prestigious events — from the World Series to the Indianapolis 500 to The Masters and more — not as a fan, but as a credentialed photographer.

Earlier this year, Griffey was a global ambassador for the World Baseball Classic and also shot the international event. This week, he’ll be back behind the camera again.

Ken Griffey Jr. works from the photo well during the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park in Houston. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Griffey, who is also Deer Park Spring Water’s "CEO of H20," helped unveil a mural on Saturday by Philadelphia-based artist Paul Carpenter, in partnership with the official water of Major League Baseball. Two days later, he will be photographing the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Before the All-Star week festivities began, I caught up with the 13-time All-Star and Mariners legend on a rainy Saturday in Philadelphia to talk about his photography journey, his thoughts on the state of the game, the players he enjoys watching most and more.

(Note: Some questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

Sorry the weather in Philadelphia doesn’t seem to be cooperating this weekend.

Ken Griffey Jr: Well, everybody wants to get involved in water. Even the man upstairs.

Can you share what you’re doing on Saturday with Deer Park?

Griffey: Right now, we’re getting ready, hopefully when the weather subsides, to showcase this mural that’s on the side of a building. It represents the All-Star Game and the city of Philadelphia and all the things they have to offer.

Griffey still draws a crowd wherever he goes. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Lately, I imagine you’re recognized a lot with a camera in your hand, whether it’s at The Masters or during MLB All-Star week. Can you share how you got into photography and your favorite sport or event you’ve gotten to shoot?

Griffey: I’ve been fortunate enough to do quite a few things, Masters being one. Ryder Cup, Indianapolis 500, All-Star Game, World Series, football games. So, I’m all over the map. I’m just trying to learn as much as possible over the course of my photography career.

But how I got started was my daughter stopped dribbling a basketball at age 5 and looked at me and asked me if I was paying attention to the game. It’s just because people see me and want to talk. And she was just like, "No, I want my dad to watch me like everybody else’s kid."

Griffey snapped some shots of the HBCU Swingman Classic on Saturday from the National League dugout at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo by Chad Chevalier/Getty Images)

And it became a passion from there?

Griffey: It started out as a way to really focus in on the kids, and all of a sudden one camera turned into two, two turned into four, one lens turned into like 15 and having a studio, pretty much, at my house. My wife asks me if I’m going into business because it looks like we have a camera shop sometimes — hard drives and programs and DVDs on the events that I want to shoot and what settings.

It was a lot in a short time. But I try to do something every couple years to stay out of my comfort zone. I’ve gone from scuba diving to learning how to fly a plane.

How often are you flying planes?

Griffey: I’m right around 700 hours.

With everything you’re doing — a special consultant for the Mariners, an MLB senior advisor and youth ambassador — what does a normal day look like for you? How do you manage your time?

Griffey: The first couple years it was like, "Oh, did I bite off more than I can chew?" But as I got into it, it’s been pretty easy. Couple meetings here and there, flying into certain cities to have the owners meetings and things like that. It’s good. They know my schedule is hectic sometimes, especially July, because it’s All-Star Game, the Hank Aaron Invitational in Vero [Beach] and the Hall of Fame after that.

After the Swingman Classic, Griffey talked to the teams made up of 50 of the top baseball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

What will you be shooting this week?

Griffey: I’m going to do the Home Run Derby. And then, like everybody else, I will watch the All-Star Game. There’s so many eyes and ears, and I understand that I am a freelance guy, and there are certain outlets that need their stuff. So, I’ll leave that sometimes to the big guys to do their job, but I still sit close enough where I can get some tips and ask questions.

I imagine you command plenty of attention when you have a camera down there.

Griffey: Well, my biggest thing is, if you’re not learning, you’re not trying. So, I try to ask certain questions to try to help me elevate my photography skills. There are a lot of guys out there that I lean on to get it done.

Are you better than your old teammate Randy Johnson? I think that’s the question everyone really wants to know.

Griffey: Nah, Randy started out in high school. I’m on 20 years, and he’s on 40. But I do lean on Randy quite a bit, especially my first trip to Africa. I know that he’s gone quite a few times. He sent me a picture of all the stuff he brings, and the clothing, what I should wear. Gave me the guides and stuff like that. So, he’s helped out tremendously throughout this whole journey.

To turn it to baseball, with Shohei Ohtani just now getting to 300 homers, I think it puts into perspective how unbelievable 600 is. Do you think anyone else gets there?

Griffey: He’s had an unbelievable run. I don’t judge anybody, I just want baseball to be elevated, and I know that he’s one of the guys doing it, and it’s fun to watch. There are a lot of guys that are must-see TV when they’re at the plate. When he’s on the mound, it’s must-see. But when you look at the ‘70s and early ’80s, baseball was the sport. And we need to get back to that.

Do you like the way the game is trending?

Griffey: Yeah, a lot of fans are happy. You’re going to get mixed emotions with the rule changes, but every franchise — NBA, NFL — they’ve all made certain changes to keep the star players on the field and keep it safe. And I think we’re no different than anybody else.

Do you have a favorite player to watch? Obviously, you were able to do so many different things athletically as a player, so I’m curious who you're drawn to?

Griffey: I watch from Freddie [Freeman] to Mookie [Betts] to Shohei to [Mike] Trout, [Bryce] Harper, Vlad Guerrero, Julio Rodríguez, Cal [Raleigh], what he did last year. I mean, there’s a lot of guys doing special things. The pitcher from Milwaukee up to 105 mph. You still got [Aroldis] Chapman throwing 103.

It’s a good time and a special time for baseball. We just need to keep the momentum going and bring some of the younger generation back into the fold.

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