Dodgers Score 15 Runs vs. Padres: Absurd Offensive Display By The Numbers

The Los Angeles Dodgers responded to a six-run loss to the San Diego Padres with an emphatic statement.

Following said 7-1 loss to San Diego on Friday night, Los Angeles put 15 runs on the board in a 12-run win (15-3) over its National League West rival on Saturday night. Here's the Dodgers' overpowering offensive showing by the numbers:

0A: Up 15-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent infielder Miguel Rojas to the mound to finish the game. He proceeded to pitch a one-to-three inning.

0B: Ironically, the Dodgers' offense had five scoreless frames.

3A: The number of players who hit home runs for Los Angeles: right fielder Kyle Tucker, catcher Dalton Rushing and shortstop Mookie Betts. All three of the Dodgers' home runs came in the top of the sixth.

3B: Tucker, Betts and Tommy Edman each drove in at least three runs.

3C: Tucker and first baseman Freddie Freeman each had three hits.

4A: Six players logged four total bases: Tucker, Edman, Freeman, Betts, third baseman Max Muncy and Rushing.

4B: The number of runs the Dodgers scored in the top of the eighth.

4C: Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages reached base four times: two hits and two walks.

5: Los Angeles has won 23 games by at least five runs this season, which leads MLB.

6A: The number of Los Angeles players who had multiple hits.

6B: The number of runs the Dodgers drove in with two outs.

8: The number of extra-base hits they had (three home runs, three doubles and two triples).

9A: The game was tied at 1-all entering the sixth inning. Then, the Dodgers had a nine-run inning for the third time this season, which is the second-most times a team has done so in a single season in franchise history, according to MLB.com; the Brooklyn Dodgers had four nine-run innings in both 1890 and 1943.

9B: Moreover, the Dodgers' nine-run inning marked the most runs they've scored in a game at San Diego since June 28, 1969 (they scored 10 runs in the third inning), according to MLB.com. The 1969 season was the Padres' first in the sport.

9C: The number of Los Angeles players who recorded a hit.

9D: The Padres had catcher Rodolfo Durán pitch the top of the ninth, with him giving up one run and two hits. Durán actually got the first two batters out in the inning before surrendering a double and an RBI single.

10: The Dodgers have tallied double-digit runs in 13 of their 83 games.

15: The Dodgers' 15 runs scored tied their season high (they plated 15 runs on the road against the Los Angeles Angels on May 16 and at home against the Colorado Rockies on May 26).

17: The number of hits they amassed.

412: Two-way superstar and four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani finished the night 2 for 5 with two runs scored. His on-base percentage now stands at .412, which leads the NL.