The UMBC Retrievers visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

UMBC is 3-3 after a 75-67 win over Iona on Nov. 16. The Retrievers commit 15.8 fouls per game, which gives a free-throw-heavy opponent plenty of chances.

Ohio State is 3-2 after an 86-59 win over Prairie View A&M on Nov. 16. The Buckeyes make 22.6 free throws per game, and those trips to the line are a big part of their 82.0-point scoring average.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch UMBC vs. Ohio State

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

UMBC runs on the scoring of Devin Ceaser, who leads the Retrievers at 14.0 points per game. He had 21 against Morgan State on Nov. 12, then seven in each of the next two games, going 3 of 18 from the field combined.

Ceaser has made 21 free throws and nine 3-pointers while shooting 34.6% from the field, and his usage rate is 31.6%. UMBC needs its top scorer back on track to stay with the Buckeyes, and a defense that allows 75.2 points per game gives him room to do it.

Riley Jacobs gives UMBC steady work on the boards at 6.2 rebounds per game, with seven in each of his last two outings. He scored 13 points against Iona on Nov. 16 and 23 at Marist on Nov. 5, and he shoots 51.4% from the field. J

acobs leads UMBC with 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game and adds 2.2 assists. Ohio State collects 30.6 rebounds per game, which puts his work on the glass and in the passing lanes at the center of UMBC’s defense.

Ohio State leans on John Mobley Jr., who leads the Buckeyes at 16.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in all five games, with a high of 25 on 7-of-9 shooting against Youngstown State on Nov. 6, and he had 19 against Marshall on Nov. 9 and 16 at UConn on Nov. 13.

Mobley has made 23 free throws and nine 3-pointers while shooting 52.0% from the field. Ohio State's offense starts with Mobley, and against a UMBC defense that allows 72.7 points per game, the Buckeyes will keep the ball in his hands.

Jimmie Williams has found a role for Ohio State, scoring 17 at UConn on Nov. 13 and 13 against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 16 to reach 10.8 points per game. He scored 16 against Marshall on Nov. 9, after four in each of his first two games.

Williams averages 1.2 steals and 3.4 rebounds, shoots 45.9% from the field and has made 16 free throws and four 3-pointers. UMBC turns it over 13.5 times per game, which puts a guard who gets his hands on the ball in position to turn mistakes into Buckeye points.

UMBC vs. Ohio State Odds