The Tarleton State Texans visit the No. 18 USC Trojans on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET from Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Tarleton State is 4-1 after an 83-79 win at Drake on Nov. 16. The Texans average 7.0 steals per game, and their defense starts with pressure on the ball.

USC is 4-0 after a 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 15. The Trojans turn it over 11.3 times per game, which gives Tarleton State's pressure something to work with.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tarleton State vs. USC

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Tarleton State gets steady production from Franck Emmou, who averages 12.6 points and 3.4 assists and matched his season high with 17 points against Alcorn State on Nov. 13. He had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win at Drake on Nov. 16.

Emmou shoots 48.8% from the field with eight 3-pointers and 15 free throws, and he had five assists against Cameron and six at San Diego. His shooting is the swing for a Tarleton State offense facing a USC defense that holds teams to 65.0 points per game.

TJ Cope scored a season-high 20 points in the 96-90 overtime loss at San Diego on Nov. 6 and averages 10.8 points on 46.2% shooting for Tarleton State. He had six rebounds and five assists at Drake on Nov. 16.

Cope averages 5.0 rebounds from the guard spot along with 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals, and he has made 18 free throws without a 3-pointer. USC's 38.0 rebounds per game to Tarleton State's 34.6 make Cope's work on the glass an equalizer.

In the 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 15, Alijah Arenas scored 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and he averages 22.8 points per game for USC. He scored 30 against Wichita State on Nov. 8 and had 19 points and seven rebounds at California on Nov. 11.

Arenas shoots 58.2% from the field and has made 21 free throws and six 3-pointers, four of them against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Against a Tarleton State defense yielding 72.2 per game, USC's leading scorer has room to work.

Rodney Rice scored 32 points with nine assists in the 93-86 win over Wichita State on Nov. 8 and averages 20.8 points for USC. He scored 18 at California on Nov. 11 and 18 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 15.

Rice shoots 42.3% from the field with nine 3-pointers and 30 free throws, and he adds 1.5 steals and 5.5 assists per game. Tarleton State coughs it up 13.2 times per game, and Rice turns those mistakes into USC points.

Tarleton State vs. USC Odds