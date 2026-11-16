The Alcorn State Braves face the Maryland Terrapins on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Catch every FOX college hoops game on FOX One

Alcorn State is 0-4, and its closest game was a 73-69 loss at Tarleton State on Nov. 13, when Trey Thomas scored 24 points. The Braves are being outrebounded by 9.8 per game.

Maryland is 1-2 after an 87-83 loss to Virginia on Nov. 13, when Pharrel Payne scored 20 points. The Terrapins are outrebounding opponents by 10.3 per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Maryland

When: Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Trey Thomas is the Alcorn State offense, leading the Braves with 21 points a game and a team-high usage rate of 41.4. He plays 31 minutes a night, and no teammate uses possessions at his rate.

The efficiency is the problem. He made just nine of 26 shots in the Tarleton State loss, and the Braves have little margin when their top option goes cold. His 33.3 percent shooting through three games meets a Maryland defense that blocks 2.7 shots per game.

The Braves lean on Calvin Sirmans III to run the offense, and he leads them with six assists and 2.3 steals a game while scoring 9.5 points in 24.3 minutes.

He scored 20 points at Ole Miss on Nov. 2, dished out nine assists against Howard on Nov. 5 and posted 10 points, five assists and four steals at Tarleton State on Nov. 13. Sirmans is shooting 52.4 percent from the field but averages 3.3 turnovers, and Maryland's defense averages 8.3 steals per game.

Pharrel Payne has carried Maryland's offense through three games, averaging 20.3 points on 70 percent shooting from the field.

He scored 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting at Georgetown on Nov. 7 and 20 more against Virginia on Nov. 13, leading the Terrapins in scoring both times after a 13-point, 5-of-6 shooting opener against Bucknell on Nov. 2. He also averages 5.7 rebounds in 29.3 minutes a game. That 20.3-point average meets an Alcorn State defense that is allowing 90 points per game.

Maryland's perimeter shooting runs through Mike McNair Jr., who leads the Terrapins with 1.7 3-pointers made per game while averaging seven points.

He scored six points against Bucknell on Nov. 2 and none at Georgetown on Nov. 7, then had 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting against Virginia on Nov. 13. McNair also averages 1.3 steals a game and shoots 45.5 percent from the field. He has made six free throws in three games, and Alcorn State commits 23.3 fouls per game.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Odds