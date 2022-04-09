PGA Tour
Why Masters Sunday is the best day in sports Why Masters Sunday is the best day in sports
PGA Tour

Why Masters Sunday is the best day in sports

22 mins ago

With Tiger Woods making his highly anticipated return to golf, the magic of the Masters is more evident than ever.

On the most recent episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," Skip Bayless discussed what makes the tournament so special year after year, and explained why he believes Masters Sunday is the best day in sports.

"No sports event I know, as a viewer and a sports addict, … delivers the consistent drama that Masters Sunday does," he said. "It's because that golf course — it's the most beautiful place in the world to start with. … Those pines are towering. On TV, you can't get just how eerie and creepy it is because they reach into the heavens like ‘Jack and the Beanstalk.'

"It gets quiet down there around what is called Amen Corner, and you better say your prayers before you venture into Amen Corner because that golf course will devour leaders on Sunday."

Why Masters Sunday is the best day in sports

Why Masters Sunday is the best day in sports
As Tiger Woods made his highly-anticipated return to golf at the Masters, Skip Bayless explained why the tournament so special year after year.

"It's the wildest ride in sports because it is so high-risk, high-reward," Bayless added. 

"It's the tee shot over Rae's Creek on the par-3 [No. 12]. It's just the scariest shot in golf. It's actually the scariest moment consistently year after year in sports … because the wind is completely unpredictable. It swirls among the pines. You think it's with you, and it's against you."

"Golf is the greatest pressure test in sports, to me, especially at the highest level," Bayless continued. "There's no reaction in golf. … [The ball] does not move until you move, with your hands shaking and your stomach jumping. … [It is] the greatest golf course in the world. … It's stunningly scary. There's something about the dynamic of it that produces the greatest drama year after year.

"It transcends the Super Bowl drama or the Game 7 drama in the NBA or in the World Series."

The 86th Masters tournament was a thrill ride on Saturday's Round 3 with Tiger Woods in action, followed by Round 4 on Sunday.

Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Golf - PGA - Masters Tournament - 4/7/2022 Golf - PGA - Masters Tournament - 4/7/2022
share story
2022 Masters Round 3: Tiger Woods fades to 41st, Scheffler leads
PGA Tour

2022 Masters Round 3: Tiger Woods fades to 41st, Scheffler leads

1 hour ago
LeBron, Tiger, Serena, Phelps make up Sharpe's Mount Rushmore of sports
National Basketball Association

LeBron, Tiger, Serena, Phelps make up Sharpe's Mount Rushmore of sports

4 hours ago
2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger makes cut, Cink makes hole-in-one
PGA Tour

2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger makes cut, Cink makes hole-in-one

1 day ago
Woods, Ali, Brady, Jordan make up Bayless' Mount Rushmore of sports
National Football League

Woods, Ali, Brady, Jordan make up Bayless' Mount Rushmore of sports

1 day ago
2022 Masters: Why it’s near impossible not to cheer for Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

2022 Masters: Why it’s near impossible not to cheer for Tiger Woods

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes