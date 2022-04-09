PGA Tour Why Masters Sunday is the best day in sports 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Tiger Woods making his highly anticipated return to golf, the magic of the Masters is more evident than ever.

On the most recent episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," Skip Bayless discussed what makes the tournament so special year after year, and explained why he believes Masters Sunday is the best day in sports.

"No sports event I know, as a viewer and a sports addict, … delivers the consistent drama that Masters Sunday does," he said. "It's because that golf course — it's the most beautiful place in the world to start with. … Those pines are towering. On TV, you can't get just how eerie and creepy it is because they reach into the heavens like ‘Jack and the Beanstalk.'

"It gets quiet down there around what is called Amen Corner, and you better say your prayers before you venture into Amen Corner because that golf course will devour leaders on Sunday."

"It's the wildest ride in sports because it is so high-risk, high-reward," Bayless added.

"It's the tee shot over Rae's Creek on the par-3 [No. 12]. It's just the scariest shot in golf. It's actually the scariest moment consistently year after year in sports … because the wind is completely unpredictable. It swirls among the pines. You think it's with you, and it's against you."

"Golf is the greatest pressure test in sports, to me, especially at the highest level," Bayless continued. "There's no reaction in golf. … [The ball] does not move until you move, with your hands shaking and your stomach jumping. … [It is] the greatest golf course in the world. … It's stunningly scary. There's something about the dynamic of it that produces the greatest drama year after year.

"It transcends the Super Bowl drama or the Game 7 drama in the NBA or in the World Series."

The 86th Masters tournament was a thrill ride on Saturday's Round 3 with Tiger Woods in action, followed by Round 4 on Sunday.

